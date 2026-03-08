Kylian Mbappe is in love: Madrid star and actress Ester Esposito spotted leaving hotel together days after kissing photo went viral

The Real Madrid star was spotted leaving a Paris hotel with the Spanish actress awaiting him in a V Class.

Real Madrid's star forward Kylian Mbappé has once again captured headlines off the pitch, this time for his apparent romance with Spanish actress Ester Expósito.

This Sunday, March 8, the pair was spotted leaving the luxurious Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris hotel together on Sunday, fuelling widespread speculation about their relationship.

Multiple paparazzi sources confirmed the sighting, with viral footage showing the French superstar navigating a crowd of photographers before joining Expósito in a waiting vehicle.

What's the gossip?

In the video that has amassed over 1.5 million views on X, Mbappé emerges from the hotel's grand entrance dressed casually in a white sweatshirt featuring a prominent green clover logo, black pants, white sneakers, a black cap pulled low, sunglasses, and a black crossbody bag slung over his shoulder.

Mbappe y Ester Expósito saliendo juntos de su hotel en París. Ya es oficialísimo, me mofo.



pic.twitter.com/ol5FwH3VDV — (fan) gam (@mbaafraude) March 8, 2026

Surrounded by a frenzy of paparazzi shouting questions and flashing cameras, he quickly makes his way across the hotel's doormat toward a sleek black Mercedes V-Class van parked curbside.

As he approaches, security personnel help clear a path. Mbappé then ducks into the back seat, where a blonde woman in sunglasses, identified by several sources as Expósito, is already waiting.

Once seated, the Los Blancos no. 10 lets out an audible "Madre mía" (Spanish for "My goodness"), seemingly in exasperation at the media swarm, before the door closes and the van drives off.

Apparently, the 27-year-old Real Madrid star has been staying at the Le Royal Monceau – Raffles Paris hotel while undergoing specialized medical tests for a persistent left knee sprain, which has sidelined him ahead of the team's crucial Champions League match against Manchester City.

Expósito, 26, known for her roles in Netflix hits like Elite, is in Paris primarily for Paris Fashion Week (Fall/Winter 2026), where she has been attending high-profile events. On March 3, she attended a prestigious charity gala at the Musée du Louvre, which hosted over 300 VIP guests to raise funds for the museum.

However, her recent public sightings with Mbappe come after French gossip blogger Aqababe first revealed on social media that the pair are allegedly in a relationship.

The blogger further revealed receipts to back the claims, including a photo of Mbappé locking lips with the Netflix star, following dates in Paris and Madrid.

The grainy nightclub image, reportedly taken at Bonnie in Paris, shows the two in an intimate embrace and has since gone viral, sparking a wave of online buzz.

Neither Mbappé nor Expósito has publicly commented on the rumours, but they haven't come out to deny it either. Repeated sightings from Madrid dinners to Paris outings, suggest their connection is more than coincidental.

Mbappe injury news latest

Mbappé returned to Madrid today, Sunday, March 8. He arrived from Paris after spending several days in his homeland undergoing specialist consultations for his recurring left knee injury.

The club is following a "conservative treatment" approach, explicitly ruling out surgery for now to avoid a long-term layoff that could jeopardize his 2026 World Cup participation.

No official return date has been set. Coach Álvaro Arbeloa stated the recovery is being handled "day by day" based on the forward’s sensations.

"Of course, I speak to [Mbappé] every day," Arbeloa told a news conference on Friday as per ESPN.

"It's under control, every day he's better. I've said it's a process where we 'll go day by day according to his feelings. Right now, it's all good news."

Mbappé is all but ruled out for this Wednesday’s clash at the Bernabéu.