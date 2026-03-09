‘I also take responsibility’ - Akor Adams not pleased with his performance despite scoring against Vallecano

Nigerian international Akor Adams has expressed his displeasure at his general performance against Rayo Vallecano.

Sevilla were held at home to a 1-1 draw with Rayo Vallecano on Sunday and failed to move further up the table.

Adams, who had failed to score for a while, scored the opening goal of the game to end his five-game scoring drought.

However, despite the goal, he stressed that Sevilla's collective success is more important than his personal goal count.

Adams speaks on performance

Adams shared his thoughts on the result and his own performance in an interview with Sevilla's official website.

"I think every point is important at this stage of the season," Adams stated. "We work hard to get them. We got a point, but there are many things to work on and improve to reach our goal of three points."

Adams also accepted accountability for missed chances during the match, which could have secured a win for his side.

"Yes, we're happy to have gotten a point, but not entirely, because I also take responsibility," he explained. "There were many situations that could have put us ahead. We'll just work on that and we'll be better next time."

Akor Adams celebrating goal|| iMAGE CREDIT: IMAGO

Despite scoring, Adams insisted that his primary focus remains on the team's results. "For me, the most important thing is to win with Sevilla. I work hard every day to win matches," he said.

"Yes, scoring goals is my job. But at this stage of the season, it doesn't matter if Kike scores or if Lucien scores. In the end, we're a team," Adams remarked.

"We need to get points. But seven goals... I think I should have scored more. So I'm grateful to God, but I'm not satisfied right now."

The goal marked his seventh of the season in 22 league appearances, a tally that also includes three assists, cementing his importance to Sevilla's attack.

