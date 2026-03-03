Advertisement

He can score goals - Former Chelsea star praises Super Eagles striker Akor Adams

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:16 - 03 March 2026
Azpilicueta Praised Akor Adams’ strength and work rate after Sevilla vs Real Betis clash.
Sevilla defender César Azpilicueta has singled out Nigerian forward Akor Adams for special praise following their encounter with Real Betis.

Sevilla and Real Betis drew 2-2 over the weekend. Despite Adams failing to score in the match, Azpilicueta admitted the Super Eagles striker left a strong impression with his physical presence and tireless display.

What Azpilicueta said

Speaking after the game, the former Chelsea captain commended the 26-year-old’s movement and determination throughout the contest.

Azpilicueta acknowledged that the Nigerian forward’s persistence would soon pay off in Spain.

“He is very physical, can score goals, and make movements,” Azpilicueta said.

He added, “It is a pity that he didn’t score because he deserves that after his games. Running from the first minute to the end is not easy.

“He did a very good job. Him, Alexis, and Isaac, the three strikers who played today, worked so hard for the team. It is a pity for Akor, but I hope he feels proud of his effort, and I’m sure the goals will come sooner rather than later.”

Adams is known in La Liga for his strength and smart in-box positioning, contributing six goals and three assists this season.

The Nigerian striker, who joined La Liga side Sevilla on January 27, 2025, for a reported €5 million, signed a contract until 2029

