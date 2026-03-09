Osimhen stays on fire as Akor Adams ends his seven-game drought - Naija Stars Abroad

Nigerian internationals delivered another standout weekend across European football, from the Bosphorus to Bergamo.

It was a weekend that reminded European football why Nigerian players remain so indispensable to their clubs.

There were goals scored, derbies decided, goalkeeping errors that stung, and one midfielder in France who did everything right except find the back of the net.

From Istanbul to Ligue 1, Super Eagles talent was on show across the continent and in most cases, it was impossible to look away.

Victor Osimhen

Galatasaray · Super Lig

W 1–0

He does not just score goals. He decides derbies, ends unbeaten runs, and makes it look brutally simple. Victor Osimhen was at his predatory best on Saturday night, heading home a cross from Leroy Sane in the 39th minute to give Galatasaray a 1–0 victory over Besiktas in the Istanbul derby, ending the hosts' 18-match unbeaten run and sending the league leaders seven points clear at the top of the Süper Lig.

The goal itself was the product of total dominance in the air, the decisive moment came when Osimhen rose highest inside the box to head home a lofted pass from Sane, with the strike surviving a brief VAR review before being confirmed.

What followed was arguably just as impressive as the goal: with Sane sent off in the 62nd minute, reducing Galatasaray to ten men, Osimhen threw himself into the defensive effort, dropping deep and tracking set pieces in the frantic final half hour.

He later revealed that his teammates told him to join the defence immediately after scoring, a small detail that says everything about the collective spirit Okan Buruk has built in Istanbul.

The goal also extended Osimhen's goal contribution streak to eight consecutive league appearances, equalling the longest such sequence of his professional career.

He has now scored 11 goals and registered four assists in 18 Super Lig outings this season, with 18 contributions across all competitions.

Osimhen scores for Galatasaray || Imago

Galatasaray host Liverpool in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday. The Anfield return cannot come quickly enough for the watching Reds.

“We struggled after the red card. That is normal when you are playing against a quality opponent. But I congratulate my teammates for their endurance and strength.” — Victor Osimhen, post-match.

Wilfred Ndidi

Besiktas · Super Lig

L 0–1

In any other match, Wilfred Ndidi would be the story. The Super Eagles captain was immense in defeat, two successful tackles, six recoveries, and a 85% pass completion rate in a match that at times felt more like hand-to-hand combat than football.

He came closest to levelling in the 72nd minute, unleashing a long-range effort that forced goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakır into a full-stretch save, but the ball went wide. On another night, that is the equaliser that earns Besiktas a point.

On this night, it was the story of a man who gave everything and still ended up on the losing side. That is not failure. That is the cruelty of the game.

Akor Adams

Sevilla · La Liga

D 1–1

The wait is over. Akor Adams ended a seven-match goalless run with an early opener against Rayo Vallecano on Sunday that lifted the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan and briefly looked like it might finally get Sevilla's stuttering season moving in the right direction.

Veteran full-back Cesar Azpilicueta surged forward and delivered a pinpoint assist to Adams, who confidently finished past goalkeeper Augusto Batalla in the 13th minute. It was the goal of a striker who had been waiting and working, and the celebration reflected exactly that.

The lead did not survive the second half. Rayo Vallecano equalised through a spectacular strike in the 50th minute and Sevilla, with Adams replaced in the 67th minute, could not find a way back.

The draw leaves both sides on 31 points in the lower half of La Liga, where the battle for safety is tightening by the week. The 25-year-old now has seven goals and three assists in 22 league appearances this season, a return he himself believes should be higher.

His compatriot Chidera Ejuke came off the bench in the 68th minute without making the decisive impact his side needed.

Ademola Lookman

Atletico Madrid · La Liga

W 3–2

Ademola Lookman picked up a win in a five-goal thriller, but his personal form continues to be the nagging question around a player who looked world-class not so long ago.

Lookman struggled for impact as Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid secured a thrilling 3–2 victory over Real Sociedad in what served as a dress rehearsal for their Copa del Rey final, scheduled for April 18.

The Nigerian was removed in the 52nd minute, having wasted a close-range header in the seventh minute that he should have converted, and having seen another effort curl wide in the 36th.

He earned a Sofascore rating of 7.2 despite his removal, which perhaps captures the contradictions of his current form, involved, occasionally threatening, but not decisive. The drought now stretches to four consecutive matches without a goal or assist.

Atletico are third in La Liga with 54 points. A Copa del Rey final awaits. Lookman will need to find himself before then.

Three goals, three points ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/l95Rj4weFk — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) March 7, 2026

Moses Simon

Paris FC · Ligue 1

D 1–1

There were moments at Groupama Stadium on Sunday night when Moses Simon looked every inch the player who terrorised defences during his best form.

The Nigerian winger was Paris FC's most dangerous outlet throughout, creating three chances and contributing three key passes in a performance full of enterprise.

He also tested Lyon's goalkeeper with a low strike in the 53rd minute that was parried away. The final product, however, was absent: Simon was substituted off in the 73rd minute, and moments later Lyon were level through a stoppage-time penalty that stole a point Paris FC had largely earned.

A maddening evening for a player who gave so much and ended up with nothing to show for it.

Maduka Okoye

Udinese · Serie A

D 2–2

Maduka Okoye will want to forget Saturday in Bergamo as quickly as possible. Udinese had been magnificent, leading 2–0 at Atalanta with goals from Thomas Kristensen and Keinan Davis and were closing in on a remarkable away victory when the match turned on a single moment.

Okoye's poor pass out from the back under pressure was intercepted; he made the initial save but could do nothing when Scamacca nodded in the rebound, completing Atalanta's comeback from two goals down to 2–2 in the space of five frantic minutes.

The goalkeeper did produce a brilliant fingertip save late on to deny Krstovic a winner, reminding everyone of his quality, but those moments of redemption felt cold comfort after the error that gifted Atalanta their lifeline in the first place. Udinese stay tenth. Two points dropped, hard.

Raphael Onyedika

Club Brugge · Belgian Pro League

D 2–2

Raphael Onyedika put in a typically combative shift in Club Brugge's 2–2 derby draw against Anderlecht at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Sunday, featuring for 89 minutes in a match that swung wildly in both directions.

The Nigerian anchor was central to Brugge's build-up play throughout, with Belgian reports noting a neat lay-off that led to one of Brugge's equalising moments, though he also lost possession in a key phase that contributed to Anderlecht's opening goal.

Brugge conceded their lead twice before Nicolo Tresoldi headed home an 85th-minute equaliser to rescue a draw, leaving Brugge second in the Belgian table while Union SJG stretched their lead at the top.

Onyedika was replaced in the 89th minute, having worked tirelessly across the full game in a match that ultimately offered the hosts more questions than answers.

FA Cup Exits

It was a painful FA Cup weekend for the Nigerian contingent in England. Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze featured for Fulham as they were knocked out by Southampton, while Calvin Basse, who was benched, also tasted cup heartbreak with the Cottagers.

Over at Wolves, Tolu Arokodare saw his side eliminated by Liverpool. Three Nigerians, two clubs, one shared disappointment on a forgettable cup weekend.

Weekend Verdict

Osimhen is the headline, as he so often is, a derby-winner, a goal-contribution machine, and a man who now carries Galatasaray's Champions League ambitions into Anfield on Tuesday. But the broader picture is rich.

Adams broke his drought, Ndidi stood tall in defeat, and Simon delivered everything but the end product.