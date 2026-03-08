Advertisement

Fulham vs Southampton: Benching Iwobi, Bassey proves costly as Cottagers are knocked out of FA Cup

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 15:06 - 08 March 2026
Marco Silva's decision not to start Super Eagles duo Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey proved costly as Fulham were knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Southampton
Alex Iwobi came on as a second-half substitute, while Calvin Bassey remained on the bench as Fulham were beaten 1-0 by Southampton in the FA Cup Round of 16.

Despite another Super Eagles star, Samuel Chukwueze, starting the tie. Fulham still suffered a shock loss, suffering the consequences of keepiing many of their star names on the bench.

