Osimhen vs Salah: Nigeria meets Egypt in Istanbul as Africa's biggest UCL showdown looms

The African duel the continent has been waiting for arrives on the biggest stage in club football - One continent, two kings, and one pitch.

Forget the tactical breakdowns for a moment. On Tuesday evening in Istanbul, Mohamed Salah and Victor Osimhen will share a Champions League pitch again.

Egypt against Nigeria, Liverpool against Galatasaray, the continent's two most lethal forwards on the same stage with a quarter-final place on the line. African football has not had a club moment this loaded in years.

The backdrop only deepens the stakes. Galatasaray beat Liverpool 1–0 at RAMS Park in the league phase back in September, Osimhen converted a 16th-minute penalty and are unbeaten in their last ten European knockout home games.

Crucially, their fans have been banned from the second leg at Anfield following crowd disturbances in Turin during the Juventus play-off, making Tuesday night's first leg even more important for the hosts. They must take a lead to Merseyside because they will be doing so without a backing.

The round of 16 is here 😤#UCL pic.twitter.com/R12q2ilYsT — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 9, 2026

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool · Right Wing

At 33, Salah remains the all-time top African scorer in Champions League history with 52 goals in the competition. This season in the Premier League he has five goals and six assists in 21 appearances.

Mohamed Salah || Imago

In the UCL, he has two goals and one assist in seven league-phase outings. He could break Jamie Carragher's Liverpool record for European appearances on Tuesday, and is also closing in on becoming the first African player to reach 50 goals across UEFA club competitions. Experience, intelligence, milestones, everything is aligned.

Victor Osimhen

Galatasaray · Centre Forward

Raw, relentless, in the form of his life. Osimhen has 18 goals and four assists across all competitions this season, including seven in eight UCL appearances. He scored against Liverpool in September, scored against Juventus in the play-off, and claimed the Istanbul derby winner at the weekend.

Victor Osimhen || Imago

His last six league matches have produced 11 direct goal involvements. He is not in a hot streak. He is locked into a level very few strikers in the world can currently match.

“We know in the away leg we will have to perform better than the last time we were in Istanbul. But the main feeling is excitement; this is what we worked so hard for in the league stage.” — Arne Slot, Liverpool Head Coach

Liverpool arrive with momentum of their own, a 3–1 FA Cup victory over Wolves at the weekend steadied nerves after a rocky run in the Premier League, and Slot's side finished third in the UCL league phase, scoring nine goals in their last three away games in the competition.

They are the clear favourites. But RAMS Park will be ferocious, Galatasaray are unbeaten in 46 of their last 48 home matches across all competitions, and history is not on Liverpool's side, they have won only once in five previous meetings with the Turkish side.

Team News

Leroy Sane's red card in Saturday's derby does not carry over to European competition, so he is expected to start on Tuesday, a significant boost for Galatasaray's wide threat.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are without Alexander Isak, Conor Bradley, Stefan Bajcetic, Giovanni Leoni and Wataru Endo through injury.

Return Leg

Liverpool vs Galatasaray · Anfield

Wednesday, 18 March 2026 · Without their fans due to UEFA's ban following the Turin disturbances, Galatasaray will face Anfield in silence.

