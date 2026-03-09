Atalanta vs Bayern Munich preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Atalanta and Bayern Munich face each other on Tuesday at the New Balance Arena for a match of the Last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Atalanta vs Bayern Munich betting tips

Both teams to score

Over 3.5 goals

Bayern to score first

Bayern to win

Atalanta vs Bayern Munich preview

No strangers to an epic European success, Atalanta pulled off a classic Champions League comeback in this year's first knockout round, recovering from a two-goal defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the first leg to win 4-3 on aggregate.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Atalanta now face the next German challenge in the round of 16, welcoming Bayern Munich to the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia in Bergamo on Tuesday.

Italy's last representative in this season's competition, the Bergamasci have developed a proud continental record in recent years, and the 2024 Europa League winners have hopes of going further.

Atalanta winning the Europa League in 2024 courtesy of Ademola Lookman

Thanks to an impressive second place finish in the group table stage of the Champions League, Bayern Munich enjoyed a break from the competition last month as the teams seeded 9th-24th played a two-leg knockout round.

Vincent Kompany’s men have scored multiple goals in every Champions League match this season, with their record this season standing at 35 wins and just two defeats from 40 matches across all competitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In fact, the six-time European champions have only been beaten by Arsenal in UEFA's top tournament, when they lost 3-1 to the Gunners.

Noni Madueke scoring against Bayern Munich as Arsenal won 3-1

Bayern Munich also continued their fine romp to the Bundesliga title with a 4-1 annihilation of Borussia Monchengladbach at the Allianz Arena in Bavaria at the weekend, meaning that they sit 11 points clear with just eight games to go in Germany.

Atalanta vs Bayern Munich head-to-head

Bayern Munich and Atalanta have never faced before in European competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Germans lost their last knockout stage tie against Italian opposition in the UEFA Champions League (3-4 on aggregate v Internazionale in last season’s quarter-final), after having progressed from each of their previous four knockout ties against Serie A sides in the competition.

This will be Atalanta’s 14 match against German opposition across major European competition. They have lost just three of those matches overall (W7 D3) and won four of their last five since the start of 2024 (L1).

Atalanta vs Bayern Munich team forms

Atalanta Champions League form: 🟩🟩🟥🟥🟥🟩

Advertisement

Advertisement

Atalanta form (all competitions): 🟥🟩🟩🟥🟧🟧

Bayern Munich Champions League form: 🟩🟩🟥🟩🟩🟩

Bayern Munich form (all competitions): 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Atalanta vs Bayern Munich team news

Giorgio Scalvini must serve a UEFA suspension, while Giacomo Raspadori has just resumed training and key creator Charles De Ketelaere is still sidelined by a knee injury.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Atalanta coach Palladino hopes to welcome back Ederson for Tuesday's first leg, and captain Marten De Roon should start after being given a rare rest against Udinese.

Though they were paired during the second half of Saturday's Serie A fightback, Scamacca and Nikola Krstovic must compete to spearhead La Dea's front line. In addition to his weekend brace, Scamacca has scored in his last three Champions League home matches.

Scamacca scores for Atalanta against Udinese | Image credits: Imago

Bayern's main man Harry Kane was left out on Friday, nursing a minor calf problem, but Kompany has suggested the England striker should make a rapid return.

Kane has been directly involved in 33 goals from as many Champions League appearances for Die Roten, which is more than any other player across Europe since the start of the 2023-24 campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harry Kane celebrates scoring for Bayern Munich (Credit: Imago)

There is more concern surrounding captain Manuel Neuer, who missed two games before being replaced by Jonas Urbig midway through the win over Gladbach. Hiroki Ito and Alphonso Davies are still unavailable.

Atalanta vs Bayern Munich possible starting lineup

Atalanta: Carnesecchi; Kossounou, Hien, Kolasinac; Zappacosta, De Roon, Pasalic, Bernasconi; Samardzic, Zalewski; Scamacca

Bayern Munich: Urbig; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Laimer; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Diaz; Kane

Advertisement

Advertisement

Atalanta vs Bayern Munich prediction

Even though Atalanta usually overperform their modest status in Europe, they have leaked goals in recent games and cannot hope to keep Bayern at bay for 90 minutes.

The German giants should score at least twice to seize a lead for next week's return leg in Bavaria. However, Bayern has failed to produce a clean sheet on the road in the Champions League this season, so expect a consolation goal for Atalanta.