Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Two Invincibles of the 21st century collide in the Champions League round of 16 as Bayer Leverkusen welcome Arsenal to the BayArena for Wednesday's first leg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal betting tips

Over 1.5 goals

Arsenal to win

Arsenal clean sheet

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal preview

Famously going through an entire league season unbeaten 20 years after Arsene Wenger's Arsenal Invincibles, a Xabi Alonso and Florian Wirtz-less Bayer Leverkusen have inevitably regressed since ending Bayern's reign of perpetual Bundesliga dominance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Die Werkself took the more difficult route to the round of 16, defeating Olympiacos 2-0 on aggregate in the playoffs, while Arsenal progressed directly after finishing top of the league-phase standings.

Leverkusen have struggled of late, though, most recently squandering a 3-2 lead against Freiburg. Matthias Ginter scored late to secure a 3-3 draw – a result that saw Kasper Hjulmand's sixth-placed side drop crucial points in the race for a top-four finish once again.

Always the bridesmaid and never the bride in all forms of continental competition – barring one UEFA Cup Winners' Cup in 1994 – Arsenal laid down no fewer than eight early markers with eight straight wins in a dominant league-phase campaign.

Arsenal become the first team to finish the league phase with a 100% record 😤#UCL pic.twitter.com/wcuQqZPEf6 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 28, 2026

Mikel Arteta masterminded successes against the likes of Atletico Madrid, long-time nemeses Bayern Munich and 2024-25 runners-up Inter Milan as the Gunners clinched first place unchallenged. They had both the best offensive (23 goals scored) and defensive (four goals conceded) in the 36-team league phase.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As the knockout draw was also especially kind to Arsenal – who cannot meet any of Real Madrid, Liverpool, PSG, Bayern or Manchester City before the final – the expectation that 2026 will finally be the year of red and white ribbons on the Champions League trophy is only growing.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal head-to-head

Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal have faced each other twice, with Arsenal having the advantage: one win, while Bayer Leverkusen has never won.

At the BayArena, there is no advantage between Bayer Leverkusen and Arsenal: zero wins for each team in one game. They’ve met twice in the Champions League, with Arsenal winning one and drawing one.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal team forms

Bayer Leverkusen Champions League form: 🟩🟧🟥🟩🟩🟧

Bayer Leverkusen form (all competitions): 🟩🟥🟧🟧🟩🟧

Arsenal Champions League form: 🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩

Arsenal form (all competitions): 🟩🟧🟩🟩🟩🟩

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal team news

Bayer Leverkusen are far from tip-top shape for the first leg, as Mark Flekken (knee), Loic Bade (hamstring), Arthur (ligament), Lucas Vazquez (calf), Eliesse Ben Seghir (calf), Nathan Tella (foot) and Patrik Schick (muscle) are in the infirmary.

Schick ostensibly has the best chance of returning for the midweek game, but there are no guarantees over the 30-year-old's fitness. Cameroonian teenage talent Christian Kofane should spearhead the charge instead.

Former Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah - recently linked with a return to Anfield - ought to start as the central centre-back in Leverkusen's three-man wall. Left wing-back Alejandro Grimaldo continues to provide a devastating dead-ball threat, as demonstrated by his fine free kick in the weekend's draw with Freiburg.

Alex Grimaldo's sensational free kick against Freiburg

Advertisement

Advertisement

William Saliba (ankle), Martin Odegaard (knee) and Ben White (knock) remain doubtful at this stage, while Leandro Trossard and Riccardo Calafiori were also withdrawn with issues at the weekend.

David Raya, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice and Gabriel Magalhaes earned deserved rests against Mansfield Town and are expected to make immediate returns to the matchday squad.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal possible starting lineup

Bayer Leverkusen: Blaswich; Andrich, Quansah, Tapsoba; Poku, Garcia, Fernandez, Grimaldo; Maza, Terrier; Kofane

Arsenal: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Eze, Martinelli; Gyokeres

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal prediction

Bayer Leverkusen have made themselves hard to beat in 2026 but head coach Kasper Hjulmand knows that his side face one of the toughest possible tests in the last 16, with Arsenal proving a formidable force across all competitions.

The Gunners are unbeaten in their last nine competitive games, and have been ruthlessly efficient in their European outings. Mikel Arteta's side boast the best defensive record in this season's Champions League campaign, and they look capable of recording a win and clean sheet in this first leg in Germany.