Osimhen ahead of Mbappe, Harry Kane in Champions League prize

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 19:13 - 09 March 2026
Osimhen, Kane, Mbappe and Haaland in the Champions League || IMAGO
Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen leads the race for most Man of the Match awards won in the Champions League this season.
Super Eagles ace Victor Osimhen currently leads the way for most Player of the Match awards in the Champions League this season, justifying Galatasaray’s investment in him, as he has supercharged their performances and chances in the competition this term.

The proof is in the POT-M

Osimhen has been an unstoppable force in the Champions League this season, tallying seven goals in just eight appearances. 

In addition to his goalscoring output, Osimhen's relentless hold-up play, aerial dominance, and sheer attacking volume have earned him the most UEFA Man of the Match (MOTM) awards in the Champions League this season (4). 

He secured his latest MOTM honour for his commanding, 120-minute display against Juventus, when he rifled a decisive strike through the legs of Mattia Perin to help secure a thrilling 7-5 aggregate victory, which helped secure his third consecutive UEFA Player of the Match award in the competition. 

Victor Osimhen with his man of the match award vs Juventus
Victor Osimhen with his man of the match award.

This streak places him at the very top of the UCL MOTM leaderboard after eight matches, fending off fierce competition from other elite continent-leading performers in the top five, such as Mbappé, Charles De Ketelaere, Anthony Gordon, and Francisco Trincão.

Galatasaray’s investment rewarded

Galatasaray’s €75 million permanent acquisition of Victor Osimhen from Napoli last summer was a massive financial commitment explicitly designed to propel the Turkish champions deep into the UEFA Champions League, and the Nigerian striker has successfully gone about rewarding that faith with heroic performances. 

Osimhen will now be looking to continue the heroics and keep Galatasaray's European dreams alive when they host Premier League heavyweights Liverpool tomorrow at RAMS Park in the first leg of their round of 16 clash.

