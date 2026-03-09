Advertisement

He is hurt — Laporta fires back at Xavi after Messi 'betrayal' accusation

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 17:27 - 09 March 2026
Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta addressed the allegations from Xavi Hernandez.
Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta has fired back at Xavi Hernández, stating that the four-time Champions League winner was hurt that Hansi Flick was excelling where he previously failed. 

Laporta’s comments came after Xavi’s explosive interview. The 42-year-old made damning accusations, which could potentially diminish Laporta’s chances of winning the upcoming Barcelona election, prompting the Catalan politician to fire back.

Laporta’s comments 

As the build-up to the Barcelona presidential elections continues, a debate was held between the two front-runners, Joan Laporta and Victor Font. After the debate, the former president and favourite for reelection, Laporta, held an interview responding to most of the allegations made by Xavi.

He questioned the four-time Champions League winner’s motivations and decried the allegations he made against members of Laporta’s governing hierarchy.

“It hurt me. When I saw these statements, I thought of Flick,” Laporta said, per Football Espana. “It’s hard to be president because you have to make difficult decisions. 

Barcelona president Joan Laporta | X
Barcelona president Joan Laporta | X

“With Xavi I saw that we would continue to lose (if he stayed), and it reassures me to see how things have gone (since he left). The same players who lost with Xavi now win with Flick.

“What hurts me is that people has been used to hurt me, like someone in my circle of trust (Echevarría). They defended him even when it was indefensible for him to continue (Rafa) Yuste too. 

“Xavi wants to make a mess, but behind Xavi, there is a person pulling the strings, and I understand that to be Víctor Font. He is trying to dirty this electoral process. It is already good for him that there is a member who files a complaint full of lies and falsehoods. It’s a style that I don’t like.”

The most damning allegation Xavi made was that Laporta blocked Messi’s return to the club in 2023, fearing that the Argentine’s return would undermine his power at the club. 

Laporta denies it, saying, “When Messi could not be renewed for financial reasons, Xavi came to me telling me in 2023 that he wanted to return; that was in mid-March. Jorge Messi told me in May that it would be too much pressure and that they preferred to go to Inter.”

