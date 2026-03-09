‘That was the decision made’ - Liverpool star opens up on staying at Anfield despite transfer rumours

Liverpool star Andy Robertson has shed light on Tottenham's January transfer approach, revealing he chose to remain at Anfield and intends to stay until he is "no longer needed."

The 31-year-old Scottish international was the subject of interest from the London club during the winter window, with discussions held between both parties.

However, Robertson ultimately decided against the move, opting to continue his long-standing career on Merseyside, despite recently falling behind Milos Kerkez.

Giving the opportunity on Friday, the full-back helped the Reds advance to the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

Robertson speaks on transfer

Speaking after Liverpool's FA Cup victory against Wolves, Robertson addressed the failed transfer.

"There was obviously interest there—there were discussions had with both sets of clubs," he confirmed. "But the decision was that I wanted to stay. We stayed at Liverpool and that was the decision made."

He elaborated on his deep-rooted connection to the club, stating, "I was never not committed. I've been committed to Liverpool for the last eight and a half or nine years now and I'll be committed until I'm no longer needed.

Andy Robertson Liverpool star. Photo: Imago

“That's always been my mindset. This club has given me everything and I've given this club everything."

Robertson emphasised that the off-field speculation did not distract him from his duties. "It's been a fantastic relationship, so hopefully that continues," he added.

"January happened, but it is now gone. Now we move forward and, like I said, my focus never came off trying to help the lads on the pitch and in training."

The defender expressed his desire to keep the details of the negotiations private out of respect for the club's hierarchy, including Richard Hughes, Mike Gordon, and Michael Edwards.

"I've had a good relationship with these people and these people brought me to the football club," he noted. "Out of respect to them, and they have respected me, then the conversations will be in-house."

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson || Imago

With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, Robertson's future remains a topic of discussion.

"When a decision is made, and we're getting to the point where I only have three months left on my contract, it will be announced to you guys," Robertson said.

“For now, his priority is clear: "My thought process is I want to win trophies at Liverpool. That has always been my focus."

