Advertisement

Super Falcons star Oshoala mocks Real Madrid after Lamine Yamal secures Barcelona victory against Athletic Club

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:28 - 09 March 2026
Super Falcons star Oshoala mocks Real Madrid
Nigerian football star Asisat Oshoala aimed a light-hearted taunt at Real Madrid following Barcelona's win against Athletic Club.
Advertisement

The La Liga title race is intensifying as the season approaches its climax, with perennial rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid once again locked in a battle for supremacy. 

Advertisement

Real Madrid had temporarily narrowed the gap to a single point on Friday after a dramatic 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo, but Barcelona responded with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Athletic Club on Saturday.

Yamal scored the game's only goal after receiving a superb pass from Pedri on the right flank, re-establishing Barcelona's four-point lead at the top of the league table with only 11 matches left to play.

Advertisement

Oshoala's social media jab

Following the crucial win, Asisat Oshoala, a former star of Barcelona Femení, took to social media to poke fun at the club's arch-rivals, Real Madrid. 

Asisat Oshoala did not enjoy what she saw from LeBron and Lakers.
Asisat Oshoala.

Oshoala, who enjoyed a highly successful career with Barcelona, winning multiple league and Champions League titles before her departure in 2024, remains a passionate supporter of the Catalan club.

She posted a popular meme on X (formerly Twitter) that depicted a figure with a Barcelona crest embracing another representing the La Liga trophy. In the background, a dejected character with a Real Madrid logo looks on forlornly.

Advertisement

Widely considered one of Africa's greatest-ever footballers, Oshoala holds a record six CAF Women's Player of the Year awards. 

Though she now plays elsewhere, her post shows her allegiance remains with her former team as they pursue another domestic title.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Liverpool star opens up on staying at Anfield
Premier League
09.03.2026
‘That was the decision made’ - Liverpool star opens up on staying at Anfield despite transfer rumours
Akor Adams not pleased with his performance
Football
09.03.2026
‘I also take responsibility’ - Akor Adams not pleased with his performance despite scoring against Vallecano
Awoniyi reveals how he moved from being a defender to a striker
Football
09.03.2026
‘I always played in different positions’ - Awoniyi reveals how he moved from being a defender to a striker
Super Falcons star Oshoala mocks Real Madrid
Football
09.03.2026
Super Falcons star Oshoala mocks Real Madrid after Lamine Yamal secures Barcelona victory against Athletic Club
Ex-Besiktas Director heaps praise on Super Eagles star
Football
09.03.2026
‘Osimhen is the greatest striker in this region’ - Ex-Besiktas Director heaps praise on Super Eagles star
Mourinho claims Porto were the better side
Football
09.03.2026
‘They built a team with an idea’ - Mourinho claims Porto were the better side despite being branded a traitor