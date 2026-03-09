Super Falcons star Oshoala mocks Real Madrid after Lamine Yamal secures Barcelona victory against Athletic Club

Nigerian football star Asisat Oshoala aimed a light-hearted taunt at Real Madrid following Barcelona's win against Athletic Club.

The La Liga title race is intensifying as the season approaches its climax, with perennial rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid once again locked in a battle for supremacy.

Real Madrid had temporarily narrowed the gap to a single point on Friday after a dramatic 2-1 victory over Celta Vigo, but Barcelona responded with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Athletic Club on Saturday.

Yamal scored the game's only goal after receiving a superb pass from Pedri on the right flank, re-establishing Barcelona's four-point lead at the top of the league table with only 11 matches left to play.

Oshoala's social media jab

Following the crucial win, Asisat Oshoala, a former star of Barcelona Femení, took to social media to poke fun at the club's arch-rivals, Real Madrid.

Asisat Oshoala.

Oshoala, who enjoyed a highly successful career with Barcelona, winning multiple league and Champions League titles before her departure in 2024, remains a passionate supporter of the Catalan club.

She posted a popular meme on X (formerly Twitter) that depicted a figure with a Barcelona crest embracing another representing the La Liga trophy. In the background, a dejected character with a Real Madrid logo looks on forlornly.

Widely considered one of Africa's greatest-ever footballers, Oshoala holds a record six CAF Women's Player of the Year awards.