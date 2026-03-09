Age verification required
Osi-Men standing alone: Why Nigeria's Baller of the Week is in a class of his own
Some players score goals, but Victor Osimhen decides matches. And on Saturday night in Istanbul, the Super Eagles forward rose to head home a Leroy Sane cross in the 39th minute.
It was a moment of pure predatory quality that ended Besiktas's 18-game unbeaten run, and sent Galatasaray seven points clear at the top of the Super Lig, and confirmed what anyone watching European football already knows: right now, Osimhen is Nigeria's most dangerous player in form.
The goal was only part of the story. When Sane was sent off in the 62nd minute, reducing Galatasaray to ten men, Osimhen dropped into defence, tracked runners and helped his side survive a ferocious final half hour.
Consecutive Goal Contributions
The strike stretched his goal contribution streak to eight consecutive league matches, equalling the longest run of his professional career.
Galatasaray face Liverpool at Anfield in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg on Tuesday. Based on current form, the Merseyside club have every reason to be concerned.
“We struggled after the red card. But I congratulate my teammates for their endurance and strength.” - Victor Osimhen
🇳🇬 Victor Osimhen is on 🔥 for Galatasaray!
Consistently delivering goals and assists across all competitions — a true game-changer for the Lions 🦁
If Osimhen isn't the best striker on the continent right now, then who is? pic.twitter.com/6N5gSM2S8W
Others in Brief
Wilfred Ndidi
Immense in defeat for Besiktas - two tackles, six recoveries, and 85% passing accuracy. Nearly levelled with a long-ranger in the 72nd minute.
Akor Adams
Ended a seven-game drought with a cool opener for Sevilla, but couldn't prevent a 1–1 draw against Rayo Vallecano.
Moses Simon
Three chances created, three key passes at Lyon, but Paris FC drew 1–1 and Simon ended the evening empty-handed.
Ademola Lookman
Involved but wasteful in Atletico's 3–2 win over Real Sociedad. Four matches now without a goal or assist.
Maduka Okoye
A costly error gifted Atalanta a lifeline in a 2–2 draw that Udinese had been winning comfortably.