‘Osimhen is the greatest striker in this region’ - Ex-Besiktas Director heaps praise on Super Eagles star

Former Besiktas director of football Önder Özen has lauded Victor Osimhen as the best striker in Turkey and the surrounding regions.

Galatasaray secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Besiktas in the Istanbul derby on Saturday, as they edge closer to the title.

Osimhen proved to be the decisive player in the derby, scoring the winning goal with a powerful header in the 39th minute.

The Nigerian international's recent form has been exceptional, as he has now either scored or assisted in his last eight consecutive Süper Lig matches for the Turkish champions.

Özen hails Osimhen

Speaking on the Neo Spor YouTube channel, Özen highlighted Osimhen's all-around contribution, which was crucial in securing the win for Galatasaray.

"Let's start from Bavaria and come to our region; Osimhen is the greatest striker in this region," Özen stated, as reported by habersarikirmizi.com.

Osimhen celebrating || Imago

"He contributed both in attack and defence. He also disrupted the connections Beşiktaş made from defence to midfield. He hindered Beşiktaş's fluidity."

The one-time African Footballer of the Year has also been a formidable force in the UEFA Champions League, finding the net seven times ahead of Galatasaray's upcoming round of 16 clash with Liverpool.