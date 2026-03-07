Advertisement

Osimhen silences the Tupras as Galatasaray crush Besiktas's 18-game unbeaten run - And Ndidi's heart

Izuchukwu Akawor
Izuchukwu Akawor 20:12 - 07 March 2026
Two Nigeria stars, one Istanbul showdown and it was the striker who drew first blood while the captain gave everything and got nothing.
Advertisement

Forget the title. Forget the tactics. Tonight in Istanbul, the only thing that mattered was this: Victor Osimhen versus Wilfred Ndidi. 

Advertisement

Nigeria's star striker against his captain. The irresistible force against the immovable object. And in the end, it took 39 minutes for the striker to land the only punch that counted.

Galatasaray, already sitting pretty at the summit of the Super Lig, made the short trip across Istanbul to the Tupras Stadium and did what champions do, they nicked it, they held it, and they drove a dagger through Besiktas's heart. 

Advertisement

An 18-match unbeaten run, months in the making, ended not with a bang but with one predatory instinct from the most dangerous Nigerian on the planet right now.

Osimhen, in the 39th minute, one in-Sane cross, one reaction, one finish, one enormous statement. It really was that simple and that brutal.

From there, Galatasaray dug in. Leroy Sane was shown red after the hour mark, reducing the leaders to ten men and suddenly the Tupras were roaring, Besiktas smelling blood.

Advertisement

That's when Ndidi decided to remind everyone exactly why he wears the captain's armband for the Super Eagles.

Super Eagles leaders Wilfred Ndidi and Osimhen.
Super Eagles leaders Wilfred Ndidi and Osimhen.

The defensive midfielder was immense. Absolutely immense as Besiktas poured forward in search of an equaliser.

Two tackles. Four clearances. An 85% pass completion rate in a match that felt like a street fight, though his shooting could have been better in the match.

Advertisement

But late on, Ndidi unleashed a thunderbolt from range that had Ugurcan Cakır at full stretch, fingertips pushing it wide. So close, but far away

But close doesn't win derbies. Goals do. And tonight, only one Nigerian had one of those.

The result hammers the title race wide open , well, it actually shuts it down. Galatasaray now sit seven points clear at the top of the Süper Lig, with Fenerbahçe not in action until tomorrow.

Advertisement

For Besiktas, fourth place feels a little lonelier tonight, their Champions League ambitions taking a serious dent. Eighteen games unbeaten, and it took a moment of Osimhen magic to end it.

Victor Osimhen and Galatasaray now turn their attention to the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 and a first-leg clash at Anfield against Liverpool. If he's this sharp in Istanbul on a Saturday night, God help whoever's on the back post at Anfield.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Victor Osimhen Onyinye Ndidi Galatasaray Super Lig Besiktas Nigeria
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Athletic Club vs Barcelona: Yamal wonder strike sends Barcelona four points clear of Real Madrid
Football
07.03.2026
Athletic Club vs Barcelona: Yamal wonder strike sends Barcelona four points clear of Real Madrid
Citizens cruise to FA Cup quarter-final
Football
07.03.2026
Newcastle vs Man City - Citizens cruise to FA Cup quarter-final after trampling on Magpies for the third time this season
Al Nassr vs Neom: Faris Najd struggle without Ronaldo, but reclaim league lead
Football
07.03.2026
Al Nassr vs Neom: Faris Najd struggle without Ronaldo, but reclaim league lead
Sporting Lagos vs Abakaliki FC Preview: Tech Boys must win to keep NPFL promotion hopes alive
Football
07.03.2026
Home is where the hurt is - Sporting Lagos can't afford another Onikan nightmare
Frank Lampard || Imago
Football
07.03.2026
Lampard’s Coventry beat Bristol City, extend Championship lead with 8 points
Super Eagles incoming goalkeeper crashes out of the FA Cup
Football
07.03.2026
Wrexham vs Chelsea: Super Eagles incoming goalkeeper crashes out of the FA Cup, with Blues in quarter-final