Neymar SUED as former chef accuses him of forcing 16-hour days leading to injuries while cooking for 150 People

The Brazilian star has reportedly been dragged to court by his former chef.

Brazilian football star Neymar is facing a lawsuit from his former private chef, who claims she was forced to endure grueling 16-hour shifts at his luxury mansion in Mangaratiba, Rio de Janeiro, resulting in back problems and hip inflammation.

The unidentified woman, hired through a third-party company, alleges violations of Brazilian labor laws, including denied breaks and excessive workloads preparing meals for up to 150 guests.

According to reports, she is seeking £37,000 (R$262,000) in compensation for severance pay, overtime, moral damages, and medical expenses.

Neymar's representatives have declined to comment on the case, which is being heard in Brazil’s labor courts.

The Chef's Allegations and Work Conditions

The chef was employed from July 2025 to February 2026 to cook at Neymar's main residence, Casa Hotel Portobello, and the neighboring Condomínio Portobello complex.

Per The Sun, her contract specified around 10 hours a day, 7am to 5pm Monday to Thursday and 7am to 4pm on Fridays, but she claims these were routinely ignored, with shifts often exceeding 14 hours and sometimes extending until midnight.

Tasks included carrying pieces of meat weighing an average of 10 kilos, constantly monitoring refrigerators, loading and unloading heavy supermarket purchases, and remaining standing for long periods while preparing food for large groups of up to 150 people.

Despite being hired for weekday shifts, she was allegedly made to work weekends, particularly Sundays, and did not regularly get a lunch break, violating Brazilian labor law which requires at least a one-hour break for shifts longer than six hours.

Neymar is one of the richest footballers in the world | Credit: Instagram

Her registered salary was around £566 (R$4,000) a month, but with overtime and bonuses, she typically earned about £1062 (R$7,500). The intense workload led to injuries, forcing her to seek medical tests and consultations.

Neymar, currently playing for Santos and Brazil’s all-time highest scorer, is one of the richest footballers in the world.

He owns two luxury mansions in Mangaratiba; one valued at around £4million (R$28 million) spanning 5,000 square metres with six suites, a swimming pool, a leisure area, and an additional wing with 10 suites for guests, where the chef claims she worked.

The properties have previously made headlines for environmental fines related to unauthorized construction.

