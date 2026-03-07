Super Eagles star ranks No. 1 in Ligue 1 for defensive metric, and No. 2 for passing

Super Eagles defender Chidoze Awaziem has performed at an incredibly high level this season for a struggling Nantes side.

Ligue 1, through its social media account, has praised the sheer number of defensive interventions by Super Eagles defender Chidozie Awaziem, noting that the Nantes star ranks No. 1 in clearances in the French top flight this season.

The 29-year-old moved to France for €850,000 in the summer transfer from MLS side Colorado Rapids and has quickly emerged as a crucial defensive anchor for Nantes during a highly turbulent 2025/2026 Ligue 1 campaign.

A steady had in turbulence

The Nigeria international signed a three-year contract to help solidify the squad and has found himself at the heart of a team battling severe relegation fears, with Nantes currently languishing in 17th place with just 17 points after 24 matches.

The immense pressure on Nantes' backline has forced Awaziem into constant emergency action, inadvertently making him the busiest defender in the French top flight.

Across his 20 league starts and 1,786 minutes played so far this season, the center-back has registered a staggering 159 total clearances, averaging a league-leading 8.0 clearances per 90 minutes.

Chidozie Awaziem saved his face for Nantes || X

How Awaziem stacks up against opposition

Awaziem's clearance rate of 8.0 per 90 minutes comfortably places him at the very summit of Ligue 1 for the metric, sitting well clear of his closest challengers in the division's top five, including Monaco's Mohammed Salisu (7.0 per 90) and Nice's Juma Bah (6.7 per 90).

