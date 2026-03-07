Advertisement

Mansfield vs Arsenal: Eze sends Gunners to FA Cup quarterfinal after six-year absence

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 15:17 - 07 March 2026
The Gunners have now advanced to the FA Cup for the first time since 2020
Advertisement

Arsenal braved a disastrous pitch to advance to the quarterfinal of the FA Cup for the first time since winning the competition in 2020 after beating Mansfield 2-1.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Mansfield vs Arsenal: Eze sends Gunners to FA Cup quarterfinal after six-year absence
Football
07.03.2026
Mansfield vs Arsenal: Eze sends Gunners to FA Cup quarterfinal after six-year absence
Super Eagles hopeful sets top speed record ever
Football
07.03.2026
Speed Demon - Super Eagles hopeful sets top speed record ever with goal against Gent
Ikorodu City head to Lafia on a knife's edge — Can Lagos swagger survive the Solid Miners' fortress test?
Football
07.03.2026
Ikorodu City head to Lafia on a knife's edge - Can Lagos swagger survive the Solid Miners' fortress test?
Latest Nigerian champions Remo Stars.
Football
07.03.2026
From champions to NNL: 3 reasons Remo Stars are facing the most embarrassing relegation in NPFL history
Guardiola displeased with congested fixtures
Football
07.03.2026
‘I gave up a long time ago’ - Guardiola displeased with congested fixtures, claims Carabao Cup is valued over UCL
Buffon urges Italy head coach Gattuso to call Kayode
Football
07.03.2026
‘You get nowhere’ - Buffon urges Italy head coach Gattuso to call Kayode to national team