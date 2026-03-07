Age verification required
Mansfield vs Arsenal: Eze sends Gunners to FA Cup quarterfinal after six-year absence
The Gunners have now advanced to the FA Cup for the first time since 2020
Arsenal braved a disastrous pitch to advance to the quarterfinal of the FA Cup for the first time since winning the competition in 2020 after beating Mansfield 2-1.
