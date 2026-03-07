Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
From champions to NNL: 3 reasons Remo Stars are facing the most embarrassing relegation in NPFL history
Exactly ten months ago, the Sky Blues were deservedly the pride of Ikenne and to a larger extent, Nigeria after drawing praise from FIFA, celebrating their maiden NPFL title.
However, today, the table tells a horror story: 18th place, 30 points, and a staggering 16 losses in 28 matches in the 2025/2026 season.
The Breakdown of a Collapse
The Champions Curse: Following their deserved 2024/25 victory, Remo Stars suffered over 85% squad turnover.
The likes of skipper Junior Nduka, who was also the captain of the Super Eagles B, goalkeeper, Kayode Bankole, and Sodiq Ismail, the assist king at the club and the NPFL all departed.
Others who also left were Tochukwu Michael, the talented midfielder, Sikiru Alimi amongst others. You cannot replace a title-winning spine and expect the same results.
The Goal Drought: The Sky Blue Stars have conceded 34 goals while scoring only 26.
R - Resilient— Remo Stars Sports Club (@RemoStarsSC) May 11, 2025
E - Ever Pushing
M - Magnificent
O - Overcoming defeats
S - Steadfastness
T - Trying Again
A - And Again
R - Remarkably done
S - Stars eventually win the title
THIS IS OUR YEAR 🏆 WE ARE REMO STARS #RemoStarsNPFLChampions#RemoReigns | #WeAreRemoStars pic.twitter.com/Nmuc51hLqh
When you lose your entire back line, led by the fantastic Nduka, surely, you are going to struggle. Their defensive stability has vanished.
Remo conceded just 31 goals in the whole of last season when they emerged as champions.
The Cathedral Execution: This weekend, they travel to face Enugu Rangers (2nd place), who are unbeaten at the Cathedral this season.
For the defending champions, a loss in Enugu might finally turn what is a clear and alarming concern into a certainty of the drop to the lower division, NNL.
Remo have swiftly moved to name a new technical adviser, Usman Abd'Allah, who has got things off to the perfect start with a first win in seven matches last weekend.
With that win ending a run of poor runs, the Sky Blues fans are already calling for a miracle before the ship fully sinks.
The Blues must avoid defeat in Enugu on Sunday to improve their chances of survival with 10 games to go.