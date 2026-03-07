Nigerian champions Remo Stars are sturggling at the moment.

Nigerian champions Remo Stars are sturggling at the moment.

From champions to NNL: 3 reasons Remo Stars are facing the most embarrassing relegation in NPFL history

Just months removed from their finest hour, Remo Stars find themselves staring down a relegation battle that no one saw coming and the reasons behind their stunning collapse are as painful as they are avoidable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, today, the table tells a horror story: 18th place, 30 points, and a staggering 16 losses in 28 matches in the 2025/2026 season.

The Breakdown of a Collapse

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Champions Curse: Following their deserved 2024/25 victory, Remo Stars suffered over 85% squad turnover.

Nigerian champions Remo Stars.

The likes of skipper Junior Nduka, who was also the captain of the Super Eagles B, goalkeeper, Kayode Bankole, and Sodiq Ismail, the assist king at the club and the NPFL all departed.

Others who also left were Tochukwu Michael, the talented midfielder, Sikiru Alimi amongst others. You cannot replace a title-winning spine and expect the same results.

Junior Nduka led Remo to the NPFL title last season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Goal Drought: The Sky Blue Stars have conceded 34 goals while scoring only 26.

R - Resilient

E - Ever Pushing

M - Magnificent

O - Overcoming defeats



S - Steadfastness

T - Trying Again

A - And Again

R - Remarkably done

S - Stars eventually win the title



THIS IS OUR YEAR 🏆 WE ARE REMO STARS #RemoStarsNPFLChampions#RemoReigns | #WeAreRemoStars pic.twitter.com/Nmuc51hLqh — Remo Stars Sports Club (@RemoStarsSC) May 11, 2025

When you lose your entire back line, led by the fantastic Nduka, surely, you are going to struggle. Their defensive stability has vanished.

Remo conceded just 31 goals in the whole of last season when they emerged as champions.

Sodiq Ismail has assisted 5 of Sikiru Alimi's 11 goals this season in the NPFL. (Photo Credit: Remo Stars/X)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Cathedral Execution: This weekend, they travel to face Enugu Rangers (2nd place), who are unbeaten at the Cathedral this season.

For the defending champions, a loss in Enugu might finally turn what is a clear and alarming concern into a certainty of the drop to the lower division, NNL.

Enugu Rangers are unbeaten at home this season. (Photo Credit: Rangers/X)

Remo have swiftly moved to name a new technical adviser, Usman Abd'Allah, who has got things off to the perfect start with a first win in seven matches last weekend.

With that win ending a run of poor runs, the Sky Blues fans are already calling for a miracle before the ship fully sinks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Remo Stars boss Daniel Ogunmodede led them to the title last season.