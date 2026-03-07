Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Ikorodu City head to Lafia on a knife's edge - Can Lagos swagger survive the Solid Miners' fortress test?
Ikorodu City are currently the cool kids of the NPFL after impressing last season as the ‘Baby of the league’ in their first-ever topflight campaign.
With their vibrant social media presence and Lagos boys aesthetic, they’ve become a fan favourite.
But sitting in third place with 45 points, they are about to face their toughest psychological test yet: fourth place Nasarawa United in Lafia.
Tomorrow in the #NPFL26— IkoroduCityFC (@IkoroduCityFC) March 7, 2026
🆚 Nasarawa United
⏰ 4:00pm 🕓
🏙️ Lafia#OgaBoys [] #WeAreIkoroduCityFC pic.twitter.com/vmf80yc1kB
Nasarawa United vs Ikorodu City
Nasarawa United are one of the ultimate gatekeepers and sit seventh on the table for home games this season.
They also have one of the stingiest defences in the league, conceding only 22 goals in 28 games.
The Conflict: Ikorodu City have won just a single away game in their last eight attempts, including losing heavily on their last trip.
In Lafia, the heat isn't just from the sun; but also the challenge from their hosts who will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways in front of their fans after the defeat in Enugu last weekend.
If Ikorodu lose here, like they did against Bendel Insurance last weekend, their top three dreams might start looking like a broken reality.
According to the head-to-head, the Oga Boys could get something from this game given that on their last visit to Lafia, they held the Solid Miners to a goalless affair.
Watch Out For: Anas Yusuf
He’s already punished Ikorodu before; and with seven goals this term, will he do it again?