Speed Demon - Super Eagles hopeful sets top speed record ever with goal against Gent
The winger, who moved to Belgian side Genk in 2022, has become one of the top players in the club this season.
The Super Eagles hopeful was in action last weekend, helping his team secure a comfortable victory against Gent.
Goals from Zakaria El Ouahdi, Noah Adedeji-Sternberg and Yira Sor sealed the win for the sixth-placed team in the league.
Yira Sor's new record
Yira Sor’s goal against Gent has put him in the history books as the player with the highest top speed ever.
According to reports, the forward reached a top speed of 39 km/hr to score for Genk against Gent last Sunday.
In doing so, he set a new record for the highest top speed ever reached by a footballer since records began.
The attacker's goal came in the 90th-plus minute of the game, finishing off the match with a massive run.
After launching a run from deep within his own half, he completed a counterattack by connecting with a cutback pass, following the midfield turnover that initiated the break.
With his recent performance, the forward will be hoping to get a call-up to the Nigerian national team in the next international break.