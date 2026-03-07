Speed Demon - Super Eagles hopeful sets top speed record ever with goal against Gent

Nigerian international Yira Collings Sor set a new top speed record ever with his goal against Gent last weekend.

The winger, who moved to Belgian side Genk in 2022, has become one of the top players in the club this season.

The Super Eagles hopeful was in action last weekend, helping his team secure a comfortable victory against Gent.

Goals from Zakaria El Ouahdi, Noah Adedeji-Sternberg and Yira Sor sealed the win for the sixth-placed team in the league.

Yira Sor's new record

Yira Sor’s goal against Gent has put him in the history books as the player with the highest top speed ever.

According to reports, the forward reached a top speed of 39 km/hr to score for Genk against Gent last Sunday.

In doing so, he set a new record for the highest top speed ever reached by a footballer since records began.

Yira Sor in action || Imago

The attacker's goal came in the 90th-plus minute of the game, finishing off the match with a massive run.

After launching a run from deep within his own half, he completed a counterattack by connecting with a cutback pass, following the midfield turnover that initiated the break.