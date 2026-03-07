Advertisement

Speed Demon - Super Eagles hopeful sets top speed record ever with goal against Gent

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 15:00 - 07 March 2026
Super Eagles hopeful sets top speed record ever
Nigerian international Yira Collings Sor set a new top speed record ever with his goal against Gent last weekend.
Advertisement

The winger, who moved to Belgian side Genk in 2022, has become one of the top players in the club this season.

Advertisement

The Super Eagles hopeful was in action last weekend, helping his team secure a comfortable victory against Gent.

Goals from Zakaria El Ouahdi, Noah Adedeji-Sternberg and Yira Sor sealed the win for the sixth-placed team in the league.

Advertisement

Yira Sor's new record 

Yira Sor’s goal against Gent has put him in the history books as the player with the highest top speed ever.

According to reports, the forward reached a top speed of 39 km/hr to score for Genk against Gent last Sunday.

In doing so, he set a new record for the highest top speed ever reached by a footballer since records began.

Yira Sor in action || Imago
Yira Sor in action || Imago
Advertisement

The attacker's goal came in the 90th-plus minute of the game, finishing off the match with a massive run.

After launching a run from deep within his own half, he completed a counterattack by connecting with a cutback pass, following the midfield turnover that initiated the break.

With his recent performance, the forward will be hoping to get a call-up to the Nigerian national team in the next international break.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Mansfield vs Arsenal: Eze sends Gunners to FA Cup quarterfinal after six-year absence
Football
07.03.2026
Mansfield vs Arsenal: Eze sends Gunners to FA Cup quarterfinal after six-year absence
Super Eagles hopeful sets top speed record ever
Football
07.03.2026
Speed Demon - Super Eagles hopeful sets top speed record ever with goal against Gent
Ikorodu City head to Lafia on a knife's edge — Can Lagos swagger survive the Solid Miners' fortress test?
Football
07.03.2026
Ikorodu City head to Lafia on a knife's edge - Can Lagos swagger survive the Solid Miners' fortress test?
Latest Nigerian champions Remo Stars.
Football
07.03.2026
From champions to NNL: 3 reasons Remo Stars are facing the most embarrassing relegation in NPFL history
Guardiola displeased with congested fixtures
Football
07.03.2026
‘I gave up a long time ago’ - Guardiola displeased with congested fixtures, claims Carabao Cup is valued over UCL
Buffon urges Italy head coach Gattuso to call Kayode
Football
07.03.2026
‘You get nowhere’ - Buffon urges Italy head coach Gattuso to call Kayode to national team