Atalanta vs Udinese: Okoye’s error cost the Zebras a win 

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye had a mixed performance as his Udinese side gave away a two-goal lead in their Serie A clash against Atalanta in Bergamo.

Okoye was in action from start to finish as he kept his spot in goal for the Little Zebras. The Super Eagles star was, however, partly culpable for allowing Atalanta back in the game.

Okoye's uncharacteristic error

With Udinese leading 2-1, Okoye, who made a save and claimed two high balls in the game, made a poor clearance, which Nikola Krstovic capitalised on.

🚨🇮🇹 | GOAL: GIANLUCA SCAMACCA WITH A BRACE! ATALANTA HAS EQUALIZED IN THE 78TH MINUTE!



FROM 0-2 TO 2-2! INCREDIBLE!



Atalanta 2-2 Udinese. pic.twitter.com/34G3zbHEjO — TheGoalsZone (@TheGoalsZone) March 7, 2026

Although he was able to make a brilliant stop to deny the Montenegrin international, he could only direct his save at Gianluca Scamacca, who headed home the rebound for La Dea’s equaliser.

The error that eventually cost Udinese the three points, having led for most parts of the game in Bergamo.

Udinese bottle two-goal lead

Kosta Runjaić’s men had taken the lead through Thomas Kristensen in the 39th minute before Keinan Davis added a second five minutes before the hour mark.

However, Scamacca pulled one back for the home side with a brilliant header before capitalising on Okoye’s error to restore parity.

Atalanta could have won it through Krstovic, but the Montenegrin’s shot was brilliantly denied by Okoye.

