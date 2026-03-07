Atletico Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Ademola Lookman hooked before hour mark as Rojiblancos down fellow Copa del Rey finalists

A strong second-half showing from Atletico Madrid helped them beat Real Sociedad at Wanda Metropolitano, securing a psychological edge ahead of the Copa del Rey final.

Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman struggled for impact as Diego Simeone's Atlético Madrid secured a thrilling 3-2 victory over Real Sociedad, powered by a spectacular second-half brace from Nicolás González.

The five-goal thriller served as a dress rehearsal for the upcoming Copa del Rey final between the two sides, and it was the Rojiblancos who edged the psycological battle thanks to a strong second half showing from their substitutes.

Key match details

The match exploded into life almost immediately, with Atlético Madrid seizing the initiative in the 5th minute when defender José Giménez provided a precise assist for Alexander Sørloth, who ruthlessly finished against his former club to open the scoring.

However, the visitors responded instantly in the 9th minute; Luka Sučić carved open the home defence and found Carlos Soler, who made no mistake in levelling the tie at 1-1.

The remainder of the first half saw both teams battle fiercely for midfield supremacy, but neither landed another telling blow before half-time

Lookman remained a constant menace with his movement, keeping the Real Sociedad backline honest, but he hardly ever made them truly uncomfortable.

The intensity carried over into the second half, with the hosts refreshing their attacking line in the 53rd minute as Simeone took off Lookman, Giovanni and Thiago Almada for Julian Alvarez, Antoine Griezmann and Nico Gonzalez.

The changes proved effective, with Atletico breaking the stalemate in the 67th minute when Nicolás González found the back of the net to restore their advantage.

Incredibly, Real Sociedad replicated their first-half comeback spirit by equalising just one minute later in the 68th minute, as captain Mikel Oyarzabal fired home to silence the Metropolitano crowd.

Refusing to settle for a draw, Atlético pushed forward relentlessly, and their persistence was rewarded in the 81st minute when González struck again, grabbing his second goal of the night to secure the dramatic 3-2 win.