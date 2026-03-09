‘They built a team with an idea’ - Mourinho claims Porto were the better side despite being branded a traitor

Benfica manager Jose Mourinho has hailed Porto for their performance despite being called a traitor by one of the coaching staff.

A fiery O Clássico ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw after Benfica clawed their way back from a two-goal deficit against league leaders FC Porto.

Danish midfielder Victor Froholdt put the visitors ahead just 10 minutes into the match, and Polish international Oskar Pietuszewski doubled their advantage shortly before the break.

However, Benfica emerged as a different side in the second half. Andreas Schjelderup pulled one back for the hosts before Leandro Barreiro netted a dramatic 89th-minute equaliser, salvaging a crucial point and sparking wild celebrations.

Mourinho confronts Porto assistant

Mourinho was seen in a heated exchange with the Porto bench after being called a traitor, leading to his dismissal by the referee.

As he walked down the tunnel, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager made a gesture with his thumb and index finger, seemingly calling someone small.

After the match, Mourinho contested the reason for his red card. "The referee said he sent me off because I kicked a ball towards the FC Porto substitutes' bench.

Jose Mourinho || Imago

"That's completely false," he stated. "I was wrongly sent off. The fourth official did a terrible job throughout the game."

Mourinho did, however, concede that Porto were the better side on the night, despite his side's stirring fightback. "Regarding the game: for a large part of it, FC Porto was closer to winning than we were.

“You can like them a lot, or dislike them, or even hate them, but FC Porto built a team with an idea," he said.

Benfica and Porto clash || Imago

"That's what they want, the way they play, the profile is suited to that style of play. They are a team with tremendous physicality.

“It's very difficult to play against FC Porto. They have four wingers, and which one is the fastest... They are far superior to us in the intensity of the game.