Advertisement

‘They built a team with an idea’ - Mourinho claims Porto were the better side despite being branded a traitor

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:16 - 09 March 2026
Mourinho claims Porto were the better side
Benfica manager Jose Mourinho has hailed Porto for their performance despite being called a traitor by one of the coaching staff.
Advertisement

A fiery O Clássico ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw after Benfica clawed their way back from a two-goal deficit against league leaders FC Porto. 

Advertisement

Danish midfielder Victor Froholdt put the visitors ahead just 10 minutes into the match, and Polish international Oskar Pietuszewski doubled their advantage shortly before the break.

However, Benfica emerged as a different side in the second half. Andreas Schjelderup pulled one back for the hosts before Leandro Barreiro netted a dramatic 89th-minute equaliser, salvaging a crucial point and sparking wild celebrations.

Advertisement

Mourinho confronts Porto assistant 

Mourinho was seen in a heated exchange with the Porto bench after being called a traitor, leading to his dismissal by the referee. 

As he walked down the tunnel, the former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager made a gesture with his thumb and index finger, seemingly calling someone small.

After the match, Mourinho contested the reason for his red card. "The referee said he sent me off because I kicked a ball towards the FC Porto substitutes' bench. 

Jose Mourinho || Imago
Jose Mourinho || Imago
Advertisement

"That's completely false," he stated. "I was wrongly sent off. The fourth official did a terrible job throughout the game."

Mourinho did, however, concede that Porto were the better side on the night, despite his side's stirring fightback. "Regarding the game: for a large part of it, FC Porto was closer to winning than we were. 

“You can like them a lot, or dislike them, or even hate them, but FC Porto built a team with an idea," he said. 

Benfica and Porto clash || Imago
Benfica and Porto clash || Imago

"That's what they want, the way they play, the profile is suited to that style of play. They are a team with tremendous physicality. 

Advertisement

“It's very difficult to play against FC Porto. They have four wingers, and which one is the fastest... They are far superior to us in the intensity of the game. 

The draw leaves the top of the Liga Portugal table as it was. Porto remain in first place with 66 points, maintaining a four-point lead over second-placed Sporting. Benfica sit seven points behind the leaders, but Mourinho has not given up on the title race. 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Liverpool star opens up on staying at Anfield
Premier League
09.03.2026
‘That was the decision made’ - Liverpool star opens up on staying at Anfield despite transfer rumours
Akor Adams not pleased with his performance
Football
09.03.2026
‘I also take responsibility’ - Akor Adams not pleased with his performance despite scoring against Vallecano
Awoniyi reveals how he moved from being a defender to a striker
Football
09.03.2026
‘I always played in different positions’ - Awoniyi reveals how he moved from being a defender to a striker
Super Falcons star Oshoala mocks Real Madrid
Football
09.03.2026
Super Falcons star Oshoala mocks Real Madrid after Lamine Yamal secures Barcelona victory against Athletic Club
Ex-Besiktas Director heaps praise on Super Eagles star
Football
09.03.2026
‘Osimhen is the greatest striker in this region’ - Ex-Besiktas Director heaps praise on Super Eagles star
Mourinho claims Porto were the better side
Football
09.03.2026
‘They built a team with an idea’ - Mourinho claims Porto were the better side despite being branded a traitor