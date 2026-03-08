Ex-Chelsea boss Mourinho branded a “traitor 50 times” by his former player after derby red card

Legendary Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho has been branded a traitor by one of his former players

Former Chelsea F.C. manager José Mourinho has revealed he was repeatedly called a “traitor” during a heated Portuguese derby after being sent off in S.L. Benfica’s dramatic 2–2 draw against FC Porto.

The experienced coach, who previously managed Porto earlier in his career, saw red during the second half and later claimed that Porto coach Lucho González repeatedly insulted him in the tunnel following the incident.

Mourinho furious after tunnel confrontation

The match itself was overshadowed by the controversial red card shown to Mourinho in the second half.

According to the referee’s report, the Portuguese coach was dismissed for kicking a ball toward the Porto bench. However, Mourinho insists the interpretation was incorrect and that the action was simply meant as a gesture toward supporters in the stands.

Speaking after the match, the veteran coach also revealed that tensions escalated in the tunnel, where González allegedly called him a “traitor” multiple times.

“Regarding the sending off, the FC Porto bench person who was also sent off called me a traitor 50 times in the tunnel. “I’d like him to explain: traitor to what?” Mourinho said.

Mourinho defends his professionalism amidst traitor accusations

Mourinho expressed frustration at the accusation, insisting his career has always been defined by professionalism and total commitment to every club he has managed.

The Portuguese tactician highlighted his work across several major clubs, including Inter Milan, Real Madrid C.F. and Fenerbahçe S.K., stressing that he always gives everything wherever he works.

“I was at Porto and gave my soul to Porto,” he said. “Then I went to other clubs and did the same. That’s what professionalism is all about.”

Mourinho added that while insults from fans are part of football, he was disappointed to hear such accusations from a fellow professional. “Insults from fans are one thing,” he continued. “But a professional calling me a traitor? I didn’t understand it.”