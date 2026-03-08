Advertisement

‘There's still more to come’ — Messi’s camp reportedly confirms Xavi’s Laporta story

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 00:19 - 09 March 2026
Barcelona coach Xavi would like to have Lionel Messi back at the club
Barcelona coach Xavi and Lionel Messi are the only players with more appearances for the club than Busquets.
According to reports, Lionel Messi's camp have confirmed Xavi's claims about Joan Laporta sabotaging the Argentine's return to Barcelona
Advertisement

Members of Lionel Messi’s inner circle have reportedly supported claims made by former Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández regarding the circumstances surrounding the Argentine’s failed return to the club in 2023.

Advertisement

According to a report by Cadena SER through its Carrusel Deportivo program, Messi’s advisors believe Xavi’s description of the internal situation at Barcelona accurately reflects what happened behind the scenes.

Messi’s camp backs Xavi’s account

The report states that individuals close to Messi believe Xavi’s version of events aligns with their own experience during the attempted negotiations for the forward’s return.

After leaving Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, the World Cup-winning Argentine was widely expected to make an emotional comeback to Barcelona. According to Xavi, discussions between the club and Messi’s representatives progressed significantly and even received approval from La Liga regarding financial regulations.

Advertisement

However, the deal ultimately collapsed, and Messi instead moved elsewhere, with insiders now suggesting that internal leadership issues played a major role in the breakdown.

Reports indicate that Messi’s advisors see Xavi’s explanation as credible, reinforcing concerns about decision-making and influence within the Barcelona hierarchy.

“The truth is slowly coming out, bit by bit, and there’s still more to come,” the report stated, hinting at further revelations regarding the club’s leadership.

Xavi claims Laporta blocked Messi’s return

In a recent interview, Xavi alleged that Laporta personally halted the move despite the club being close to finalising Messi’s comeback.

Advertisement

The Barcelona legend claimed negotiations had been ongoing for months following Messi’s 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph with Argentina national football team. According to Xavi, the Argentine star was enthusiastic about the idea of returning to the club where he became a global icon.

Xavi even revealed that he had spoken regularly with Messi and that the player had expressed excitement about the prospect of a “last dance” at Barcelona, potentially playing at the temporary home in Montjuïc while the club redeveloped Camp Nou.

But the plan was abruptly halted. “Laporta told me that if Leo returned, they would make war against him and he couldn’t allow that,” Xavi claimed, suggesting the president feared Messi’s immense influence could create a power struggle within the club.

The former coach added that the situation eventually damaged communication between him and Messi, bringing an end to what could have been one of football’s most emotional reunions.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Victor Osimhen Named Nigeria's Baller of the Week After Derby-Winning Header Fires Galatasaray Seven Points Clear
Football
09.03.2026
Osi-Men standing alone: Why Nigeria's Baller of the Week is in a class of his own
Osimhen stays on fire as Akor Adams ends his seven-game drought - Naija Stars Abroad
Football
09.03.2026
Osimhen stays on fire as Akor Adams ends his seven-game drought - Naija Stars Abroad
Galatasaray take on Liverpool in the Champions League | Image credits: Imago
Football
09.03.2026
‘We are ready to fight’ – Osimhen sends warning to Liverpool ahead of UCL clash
Barcelona coach Xavi would like to have Lionel Messi back at the club
Football
09.03.2026
‘There's still more to come’ — Messi’s camp reportedly confirms Xavi’s Laporta story
Joan Laporta (L) Lionel Messi (R) 2021 send off || Image credit: Imago
Football
08.03.2026
He was scared of him — Xavi reveals why Laporta 'betrayed' Messi after 2022 World Cup
Ex-Chelsea boss Mourinho branded a “traitor 50 times” by his former player after derby red card
Football
08.03.2026
Ex-Chelsea boss Mourinho branded a “traitor 50 times” by his former player after derby red card