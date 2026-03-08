‘There's still more to come’ — Messi’s camp reportedly confirms Xavi’s Laporta story

Barcelona coach Xavi and Lionel Messi are the only players with more appearances for the club than Busquets.

According to reports, Lionel Messi's camp have confirmed Xavi's claims about Joan Laporta sabotaging the Argentine's return to Barcelona

Members of Lionel Messi’s inner circle have reportedly supported claims made by former Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández regarding the circumstances surrounding the Argentine’s failed return to the club in 2023.

According to a report by Cadena SER through its Carrusel Deportivo program, Messi’s advisors believe Xavi’s description of the internal situation at Barcelona accurately reflects what happened behind the scenes.

Messi’s camp backs Xavi’s account

The report states that individuals close to Messi believe Xavi’s version of events aligns with their own experience during the attempted negotiations for the forward’s return.

After leaving Paris Saint-Germain in 2023, the World Cup-winning Argentine was widely expected to make an emotional comeback to Barcelona. According to Xavi, discussions between the club and Messi’s representatives progressed significantly and even received approval from La Liga regarding financial regulations.

However, the deal ultimately collapsed, and Messi instead moved elsewhere, with insiders now suggesting that internal leadership issues played a major role in the breakdown.

Reports indicate that Messi’s advisors see Xavi’s explanation as credible, reinforcing concerns about decision-making and influence within the Barcelona hierarchy.

“The truth is slowly coming out, bit by bit, and there’s still more to come,” the report stated, hinting at further revelations regarding the club’s leadership.

Xavi claims Laporta blocked Messi’s return

In a recent interview, Xavi alleged that Laporta personally halted the move despite the club being close to finalising Messi’s comeback.

The Barcelona legend claimed negotiations had been ongoing for months following Messi’s 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph with Argentina national football team. According to Xavi, the Argentine star was enthusiastic about the idea of returning to the club where he became a global icon.

Xavi even revealed that he had spoken regularly with Messi and that the player had expressed excitement about the prospect of a “last dance” at Barcelona, potentially playing at the temporary home in Montjuïc while the club redeveloped Camp Nou.

But the plan was abruptly halted. “Laporta told me that if Leo returned, they would make war against him and he couldn’t allow that,” Xavi claimed, suggesting the president feared Messi’s immense influence could create a power struggle within the club.