‘May God protect you from the evil eye’ – Ex-Besiktas star praises Osimhen after derby heroics

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen's impressive performances are turning enemies into admirers

Former Beşiktas midfielder Sinan Engin has lavished praise on Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen after his match-winning performance in the Istanbul derby.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The forward proved decisive as Galatasaray secured a hard-fought 1–0 victory to strengthen their position at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.

Osimhen’s derby strike proves decisive

Galatasaray claimed a valuable away win thanks to Osimhen’s clinical header in the 39th minute. The Nigerian international met a pinpoint cross from Leroy Sané and powered his effort past the Beşiktaş defence to score the only goal of the match.

The strike marked Osimhen’s 11th league goal of the season and extended his impressive scoring run to three consecutive matches across all competitions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking on the Asist Analiz YouTube channel, Engin suggested that the derby ultimately exposed the difference in attacking quality between the two sides, with Galatasaray showing greater composure in decisive moments.

Despite the fierce rivalry between the clubs, Engin did not hold back in praising Osimhen’s overall impact. The former Beşiktaş star highlighted the striker’s physicality, work rate, and leadership qualities, describing him as a player who lifts the entire team.

Engin hails Osimhen’s quality ahead of Liverpool clash

Speaking fater the match, Engin said, “Osimhen, what kind of person are you, brother? May God protect you from the evil eye.

“You have incredible physical strength, football ethics, attacking press, goals, shots, and the ability to make the team feel relaxed. You’re truly a fantastic player.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Attention now shifts to Galatasaray’s upcoming challenge in the UEFA Champions League against Liverpool F.C..

Engin acknowledged that the English side are currently in strong form but believes Galatasaray’s unpredictable nature could still produce another surprise, just as they did earlier in the competition when Osimhen scored the decisive goal in a historic 1–0 win over Liverpool during the group stage.