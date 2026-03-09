Age verification required
‘We are ready to fight’ – Osimhen sends warning to Liverpool ahead of UCL clash
Victor Osimhen has issued a strong warning to Liverpool ahead of Galatasaray’s crucial Round of 16 encounter in the UEFA Champions League.
The Nigerian striker insisted that the Turkish champions are fully prepared for the battle after gaining confidence from a hard-fought league victory over Beşiktaş.
Osimhen leads Galatasaray to crucial derby win
Galatasaray secured a narrow 1–0 victory in a tense Turkish derby at the Tupras Stadium, a result that helped them maintain their lead at the top of the Turkish Süper Lig table.
The decisive moment came in the 39th minute when Osimhen connected with a precise cross from Leroy Sané. The Super Eagles striker twisted his body brilliantly to power a header past goalkeeper Ersin Destanoğlu.
Galatasaray faced further challenges in the second half when Sané was sent off after receiving a second yellow card.
Despite playing with ten men and facing relentless pressure from Beşiktaş, who registered 24 goal attempts, the league leaders showed strong defensive resilience to hold on for victory. The result moved Galatasaray to 61 points, seven clear of rivals Fenerbahce in the standings.
Nigerian striker confident ahead of Liverpool showdown
With domestic duties temporarily behind them, Galatasaray will now shift their focus to a high-profile Champions League showdown against Liverpool.
The Turkish giants will host the first leg of the Round of 16 at Rams Park before travelling to Anfield for the return fixture.
Speaking after the derby victory, Osimhen acknowledged the difficulty of the challenge but insisted his side are ready to compete.“This win will boost our morale, but we must keep our feet on the ground,” he said.
Osimhen then added, “Liverpool are a massive team. We will be playing at home, and if we are disciplined and careful, we can perform well, even though it won’t be easy. Every match in the Champions League is a battle, and we are ready to fight.”
Osimhen will once again be the focal point of Galatasaray’s attack as they attempt to gain a crucial advantage before the decisive second leg in England.