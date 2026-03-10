Advertisement

They are the same Level — Hansi Flick compares Yamal with another Barcelona star

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 13:18 - 10 March 2026
Barcelona's head coach, Hansi Flick, compared Lamine Yamal with his teammate.
Advertisement

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has drawn a direct comparison between the precocious centre-back Pau Cubarsi and his peer, Lamine Yamal, who has already attained superstar status.

Advertisement

Yamal made his Barcelona debut in 2023 against Real Betis as a 16-year-old. Cubarsi came the following year in a Copa del Rey clash against Unionistas as a 17-year-old.

Still teenagers, both players have already amassed over 100 appearances for Barcelona and have cemented their places as undisputed starters. 

What Flick said 

Advertisement

While Yamal has attracted plaudits and awards, Cubarsi remains somewhat underrated. Hence, Hansi Flick made it a point to state that the defender was in the same talent class as Yamal.

"It's incredible how Cubarsi defends. He plays as a centre-back and remains completely focused. In Bilbao, he took a throw-in with incredible power – it looked like a corner,” Flick said, per Goal.

“He's on the same level as Lamine, but as a defender. He still has to develop; he's only 19, and when he gains more experience, he'll be brutal. He can play at the highest level imaginable.

“We're talking about a young team – Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Cubarsi… They all have incredible quality. I enjoy watching them and seeing how they develop.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the Barcelona squad are currently in Tyneside for the Champions League clash against Newcastle. Flick will rely on strong performances against both Cubarsi and Yamal to successfully navigate the tie.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Okocha ranked ahead of France’s World Cup winner
Football
10.03.2026
Okocha ranked ahead of France’s World Cup winner
PSG vs Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League
Match Previews
10.03.2026
PSG vs Chelsea preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
They are the same Level — Hansi Flick compares Yamal with another Barcelona star
Football
10.03.2026
They are the same Level — Hansi Flick compares Yamal with another Barcelona star
Football Predictions for the week
Betting
10.03.2026
Football Predictions: This week’s betting tips & match analysis
Eric Chelle marches on: NFF gives an update on Super Eagles coach's future
Super Eagles
10.03.2026
Eric Chelle marches on: NFF gives an update on Super Eagles coach's future
Dwight Howard and Amber Rose's divorce drama EXPLODES for the 2nd time as $140M NBA legend hit with addiction allegations
Lifestyle
10.03.2026
Dwight Howard and Amber Rose's divorce drama EXPLODES for the 2nd time as $140M NBA legend hit with addiction allegations