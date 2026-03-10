They are the same Level — Hansi Flick compares Yamal with another Barcelona star

Barcelona's head coach, Hansi Flick, compared Lamine Yamal with his teammate.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has drawn a direct comparison between the precocious centre-back Pau Cubarsi and his peer, Lamine Yamal, who has already attained superstar status.

Yamal made his Barcelona debut in 2023 against Real Betis as a 16-year-old. Cubarsi came the following year in a Copa del Rey clash against Unionistas as a 17-year-old.

Still teenagers, both players have already amassed over 100 appearances for Barcelona and have cemented their places as undisputed starters.

What Flick said

While Yamal has attracted plaudits and awards, Cubarsi remains somewhat underrated. Hence, Hansi Flick made it a point to state that the defender was in the same talent class as Yamal.

"It's incredible how Cubarsi defends. He plays as a centre-back and remains completely focused. In Bilbao, he took a throw-in with incredible power – it looked like a corner,” Flick said, per Goal.

“He's on the same level as Lamine, but as a defender. He still has to develop; he's only 19, and when he gains more experience, he'll be brutal. He can play at the highest level imaginable.

“We're talking about a young team – Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Cubarsi… They all have incredible quality. I enjoy watching them and seeing how they develop.”

