Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos: Real reason why NFL's highest-paid star called off his wedding amid alleged prenup dispute

Dak Prescott proposed to Sarah Ramos with a $1 million diamond-ring, only for the pair to cancel their engagement weeks before their wedding.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, have abruptly ended their engagement just weeks before their planned lavish wedding.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The couple, parents to two young children, announced the split over the weekend, mere weeks before their scheduled April 10, 2026, nuptials in Lake Como, Italy.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Ramos have called off their wedding | IMAGO

What was set to be a glamorous affair with celebrity guests and elaborate preparations has instead dissolved into speculation, with early reports fixating on a supposed prenuptial agreement clash.

However, fresh details, including Ramos's own public denial, paint a different picture, emphasizing that finances were never the issue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What happened?

Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott | IMAGO

The breakup news erupted on March 7, as first reported by TMZ Sports.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane | Instagram

Prescott, 32, who earned a $240 million contract extension, and Ramos, 28, a Tampa-based wine and spirits expert from a prosperous family, had shared their engagement joy publicly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their romance, blossoming since 2023, included heartfelt moments like Prescott's proposal via a baby onesie during Ramos's first pregnancy in 2024.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane have two children | Instagram

A joint email to invitees expressed sorrow for the disruption, fuelling online frenzy on platforms.

TMZ published an email they received from one of the 250 people slated to attend the destination wedding in Lake Como, Italy next month.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane | Instagram

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As many of you know, our wedding is currently scheduled to take place in Lake Como, Italy, on Friday, Apr. 10, 2026. It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding,” the email began.

“We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you and we welcome your prayers.”

Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos got engaged on October 18, 2024, with the massive, custom-designed engagement ring valued at $1 million.

Dak Prescott proposed with a $1m diamond ring |Instagram

He used a fake golf ball to hide the ring and enlisted the help of their then-7-month-old daughter, MJ, who wore a onesie that read, "Hi Mommy, Daddy has a question for you!?". They remained engaged for roughly one year and five months before reportedly calling off their wedding this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Debunking the Prenup myth

Sources close to the couple have dismissed the prenup speculation as "complete B.S.," asserting no such document was ever proposed or debated, as reported by TMZ.

Sarah Jane Ramos | Instagram

Ramos, financially independent through her career in the beverage sector, reportedly viewed the marriage as unbreakable, telling confidants divorce wasn't on the table.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos | Instagram

Advertisement

Advertisement

Reinforcing this, Ramos personally addressed the rumours in the comments section of a recent episode post by the Speak Easy Talk show on Instagram.

She wrote: “This had nothing to do with a prenup. I hope we can put that rumor to rest now.”

Sarah Jane Ramos shuts down prenup reports on Instagram

Her direct intervention, posted before TMZ's report on March 9, 2026, aimed to quash the misinformation amid swirling media scrutiny.

Both parties are now prioritizing co-parenting their two young daughters, Margaret Jane "MJ" (2) and Aurora Rayne (10 months).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos | Instagram

Dak Prescott remains the highest-paid player in NFL history, currently in the second year of a four-year, $240 million extension with the Dallas Cowboys. Days ago, the Cowboys restructured his contract to create approximately $31 million in salary cap space for the upcoming season.