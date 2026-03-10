REVEALED: Ballon d'Or Winner Reported to Police For Flying Drones

The Man City star could be in hot soup following his new-found hobby.

Manchester City star Rodri has been reported to police by furious neighbours accusing him of invading their privacy with his drone-flying antics.

The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner has found himself at the center of a complaint from residents in his upscale Salford high-rise in Greater Manchester. What started as a harmless hobby has escalated into allegations of nuisance and potential legal breaches, with police now launching enquiries to address the concerns.

What happened?

According to a report from The Sun, multiple tenants in the city-centre tower block grew alarmed after spotting Rodri's drone hovering perilously close to their windows, sometimes just a metre away.

Man City star Rodri | IMAGO

Residents, including those on high floors like the 34th, reported feeling unnerved while relaxing at home, such as watching TV, only to see a green flashing light from the device outside.

Rodri spotted operating a drone | Credit: The Sun

One neighbour captured photos of the drone returning to Rodri's penthouse, while others snapped images of the footballer himself operating a controller from his balcony. Complaints flooded the building's WhatsApp group, citing violations of voyeurism, harassment laws, and drone regulations enforced by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

Greater Manchester Police confirmed receiving the reports, including a 101 call from a resident's girlfriend, and are actively investigating. Officers plan to visit Rodri to remind him of legal obligations, such as respecting privacy, avoiding nuisances, and complying with CAA rules that mandate theory tests and registration for most drone operators. While no arrests have been made, the force emphasized they're making enquiries to ensure awareness of the law.

Rodri with the 2024 Ballon D'Or award | IMAGO

Rodri, whose full name is Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid in 2019 for a staggering £63 million.

His stellar career has seen him anchor the midfield for Pep Guardiola's side, contributing to multiple Premier League titles and earning individual accolades that culminated in the prestigious Ballon d'Or.

Off the pitch, the 29-year-old Spanish midfielder, shares his life with medical student girlfriend Laura Iglesias in the luxurious penthouse.

Rodri's season summary

Manchester City midfielder Rodri || Image credit: Imago

Rodri's season has been heavily interrupted by a cautious reintegration plan and minor setbacks.

After returning from his ACL recovery, he suffered a groin injury at the FIFA Club World Cup in late 2025 and missed the majority of late 2025 with a hamstring injury. Manager Pep Guardiola has noted that Rodri is "struggling" to maintain his previous levels as he works through these persistent muscular problems, which are common following major knee surgery.