Dwight Howard and Amber Rose's divorce drama EXPLODES for the 2nd time as $140M NBA legend hit with addiction allegations

The Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star made bombshell accusations against her husband with a teary video that went viral on social media.

NBA legend Dwight Howard has filed for divorce from his wife, Amy Luciani, also known as Amber Rose Howard.

For the second time in less than a year, their marriage appears to be on the brink.

The filing, lodged on Monday, March 9, in Georgia court, comes amid explosive allegations from Luciani accusing the basketball icon of severe drug addiction and related misconduct.

Dwight Howard and Amy Luciani are getting divorced | Getty Images

According to TMZ, Howard, whose net worth stands at an estimated $140 million from his illustrious 18-season career, beat his estranged spouse to the courthouse, with his paperwork processed just ahead of hers on the same day.

The couple, who tied the knot on January 11, 2025, described their union as "irretrievably broken" with no chance of reconciliation, and Howard requested exclusive possession of their lavish Georgia mansion.

What happened

Dwight Howard and his wife Amber Rose Howard | Getty

The split follows a weekend of public fireworks ignited by Amy Luciani, a rising artist and reality TV personality, who unleashed a tearful Instagram video that has now been deleted from her page.

In the viral clip, she displayed a bag of white powder she claimed was Howard's, alleging it evidenced his crippling addiction.

Luciani further charged that Child Protective Services (CPS) had intervened four times in recent months, culminating in the temporary removal of their young daughter from the home.

Dwight Howard's wife Amber Rose Howard | Instagram/Amy Luciani

Most alarmingly, she accused Howard of "coaching" their 12-year-old son to fabricate alibis for his substance use, backing her claims with an audio recording of a heated confrontation.

While the accusations veer toward implying illegal drug involvement, potentially dealing or possession, Howard's team has remained silent, and no criminal charges have been filed as of yet.

This marks the second divorce attempt in eight months; Luciani initiated proceedings in July 2025, seeking an equitable split of assets that could have netted her around $70 million, alimony, and half the Georgia estate.

Dwight Howard | Getty Images

Howard countered with his own filing then, but the pair reconciled shortly after, dismissing the petitions. The couple, who share no additional children according to court docs but have referenced family in public, are still cohabitating in the marital home amid the fallout.

Dwight Howard's wife Amber Rose Howard | Instagram/Amy Luciani

Luciani's social media outburst has thrust Howard's post-retirement life into chaos.

The 40-year-old, inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2025 after stints with teams like the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, and Houston Rockets, built his fortune through NBA contracts exceeding $245 million and endorsements from giants like Adidas and McDonald's.