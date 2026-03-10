Advertisement

Chief Festus Onigbinde: Former Super Eagles coach dies aged 88

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 09:06 - 10 March 2026
Former Super Eagles coach Chief Festus Adegboye Onigbinde died after a brief illness.
The Nigerian sporting world has been plunged into mourning following the death of legendary Super Eagles coach Chief Festus Adegboye Onigbinde on March 9, 2026, at the age of 88.

According to an official statement signed by family member Mrs. Bolade Adesuyi, the revered football tactician and High Chief passed away after a brief illness at his residence in Modakeke, Osun State. 

“With great gratitude to God for a life well spent, we announce the passing of this great man, a Modakeke High Chief, the first indigenous Nigerian Super Eagles football coach, father, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend, High Chief Festus Adegboye Onigbinde, who passed unto the great beyond a couple of minutes ago," the statement read.

Chief Onigbinde’s legacy

Onigbinde leaves behind a trailblazing legacy as a definitive pillar of the Nigerian football system. He is most famously immortalised as the first indigenous coach to ever lead the Super Eagles to a FIFA World Cup, taking charge of the national team during the 2002 tournament co-hosted by South Korea and Japan.

While his historic 2002 World Cup campaign ultimately served as a major managerial pitfall, crashing out in the group stage after a 1-0 loss to Argentina, a 2-1 defeat to Sweden, and a 0-0 draw with England, his broader career features multiple deep runs in major continental tournaments. 

Festus Onigbinde | CAFOnline on X

During his initial stint as national team boss from 1982 to 1984, he successfully guided the then-Green Eagles to the final of the 1984 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where they finished as runners-up to Cameroon. 

That same year, he mirrored his international success within the domestic league, leading Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) to the final of the 1984 African Cup of Champions Clubs (now the CAF Champions League), finishing as runners-up to Egypt's Zamalek. 

Beyond the touchline, Onigbinde served for decades as a highly respected technical instructor for both CAF and FIFA, cementing his status as one of Africa's greatest football minds.

