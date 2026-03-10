Age verification required
Trabzonspor vs Kayserispor: Onuachu breaks 14-year record as Super Eagles ace reaches 20-goal mark
Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu cemented his legacy in Turkish football on Monday night, delivering a historic first-half brace in Trabzonspor’s commanding 3-1 victory over Kayserispor to equal a 14-year club goalscoring record.
The towering Nigerian's double means he has now found the back of the net in seven consecutive Süper Lig matches. This remarkable streak officially matches the Trabzonspor record set by Turkish icon Burak Yılmaz during the 2011/12 season, while also extending Onuachu's scoring run to nine successive games across all competitions.
Beyond equalling Yılmaz, Onuachu’s masterclass pushed him to exactly 20 league goals for the campaign in just 22 appearances. This marks the fifth time in his professional career that the striker has breached the 20-goal milestone in a single season, replicating his previous elite standards set in Belgium and Denmark.
His clinical efficiency continues to supercharge Fatih Tekke’s side. By directly accounting for nearly 40 per cent of Trabzonspor's league goals this season, Onuachu’s sustained brilliance remains the primary catalyst keeping the Black Sea Storm firmly anchored in third place and hunting for UEFA Champions League qualification.
Key Match Details
The foundation for Onuachu’s historic night was laid in the 8th minute when Kayserispor’s Dorukhan Toköz received a straight red card for a dangerous challenge, immediately reducing the hosts to 10 men.
Trabzonspor patiently probed the defensive block and finally capitalised deep into first-half stoppage time. In the 45+2nd minute, Wagner Pina delivered a pinpoint cross from the right flank that Onuachu met with a towering header to open the scoring.
Just five minutes later, the Nigerian confidently dispatched a penalty, awarded after a foul in the box, to double the advantage and officially seal his record before the interval. Trabzonspor effectively put the game out of reach in the 53rd minute when relentless pressure forced Kayserispor goalkeeper Bilal Bayazit into a calamitous own goal.
Despite their numerical disadvantage, the resilient hosts managed to snatch a 90+5th-minute consolation strike through Joshua Brienet, though it did nothing to spoil Onuachu's monumental evening.