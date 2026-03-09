Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
It's dangerous for children — Man United legend slams ex-Arsenal star for argument with Rooney
Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has slammed Theo Walcott for his comments in which he claimed that the current Arsenal squad could beat Sir Alex Ferguson's Red Devils double-winning squad in the 2007/08 campaign.
What Evra said
Walcott made the comments in an argument with Wayne Rooney. The former Arsenal star sang the praises of Mikel Arteta's team and said that he fancies their chances against the legendary Manchester United team. He also tipped them to win the Premier League.
Rooney offered sharp pushback, insisting that his Manchester United would “smash” the current Premier League leaders. Still, Evra believes Rooney's retort was inadequate before offering his opinion on the conversation.
"I think Wayne Rooney was being really nice to Theo Walcott, even if he said Man United 07-08 would smash this Arsenal team,” he said, per Goal.
“Walcott is a good friend; I love him, but saying those kinds of comments shows he's a menace on TV. He should stop doing punditry; this is dangerous for the kids, saying things like this.
Even in the FA Cup in 2008, we beat Arsenal with eight defensive players. Our team is the GOAT of the Premier League; don't compare them to this Arsenal team. Walcott was probably drunk when he compared them; if he wasn't, then he's dangerous for society.”
Arsenal are on course for an unprecedented quadruple this season, surpassing Manchester United's greatest achievement in a single season—the 1998/99 treble-winning campaign.
They lead the way in the Premier League, are in the final of the EFL Cup, and have favourable draws in the FA Cup and the Champions League.