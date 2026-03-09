Advertisement

Osimhen eyes breaking 13-year record in Galatasaray vs Liverpool

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:49 - 09 March 2026
Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is in line to break another European record.
Super Eagles ace Victor Osimhen is on the precipice of making history as he chases the record for the most goals scored by a player from a Turkish club in a single UEFA Champions League campaign. 

Osimhen on the verge of Turkish football history 

As Galatasaray prepares to host Liverpool at RAMS Park in the first leg of their Round of 16 clash tomorrow, March 10, the Nigerian striker sits on a remarkable seven goals in just eight UCL appearances this season.

He is currently just one strike away from tying the record set by former Turkey international Burak Yılmaz, who netted eight goals in nine matches during the 2012/2013 season, a prolific campaign where he also helped guide the club to the 2012/13 Süper Lig title. 

Averaging 0.88 goals per match this term, Osimhen needs just two more goals to claim the single-season record entirely for himself, according to Sondakika.

Record-setting campaign 

Osimhen has had an incredible campaign in the Champions League this term. His seven-goal haul features a stunning hat-trick against Ajax, a winner against Liverpool and peaked most recently with a clutch 106th-minute extra-time winner against Juventus. 

That decisive strike in Turin marked his 13th overall European goal for Galatasaray. In doing so, Osimhen officially shattered the club record for the most continental goals scored by a foreign player, permanently eclipsing the previous milestone of 12 jointly held by Milan Baroš and Shabani Nonda, as Pulse Sports reported.

