Galatasaray vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips: Osimhen and Salah go head-to-head
Galatasaray progressed through a chaotic playoff against Juventus and enter this tie having won four of their last six matches. Okan Buruk’s side has turned their Istanbul home into a graveyard for giants, remaining unbeaten in their last five European home games.
Liverpool travel to Turkey looking to shake off a mixed week that saw them lose 2-1 to Wolves in the league before exacting revenge with a 3-1 cup win.
While the Reds are heavy favorites on paper, Arne Slot knows that surviving the hell of Rams Park is the first step toward the quarter-finals.
Selection
Market
Odds
Confidence
Primary Tip
Both Teams to Score (BTTS)
1.55
High
Corner Tip
Liverpool Over 5.5 Corners
2.00
Medium
Value Bet
Liverpool to Win
1.85
Medium
*Odds are via SportyBet and correct at the time of posting
Both Teams to Score
This is the statistically superior play for Tuesday night. Galatasaray have been involved in high-scoring European affairs all season, evidenced by their 7-5 aggregate rollercoaster against Juventus.
While Liverpool’s defense is generally solid, they have conceded in four of their last five away matches across all competitions.
Galatasaray’s frontline, led by the prolific Victor Osimhen, rarely fails to score in Istanbul, and Liverpool’s attacking depth makes a shutout for the hosts almost impossible.
Over 9.5 Match Corners
Liverpool currently leads the Champions League in corners taken, averaging a staggering 7.50 corners per match.
When playing away in Europe this season, that number remains high at 6.00 per game.
Given the expected end-to-end nature of this knockout tie, Liverpool to play over 5.5 corners offers significant value as both teams look to exploit wide areas.
Liverpool to Win
Despite the intimidating atmosphere, Liverpool’s quality in transition should eventually prevail. The Reds have won five of their last six Champions League outings and are averaging 2.1 goals per game in the competition.
Galatasaray’s defensive record (11 goals conceded in the league phase) highlights weakness that is there to be exploited.
With Mohamed Salah gradually returning to form alongside Hugo Ekitike, the Reds have the clinical edge required to silence the home crowd.
Predicted lineups
Galatasaray (4-2-3-1)
Cakir; Sallai, Sanchez, Bardakci, Jakobs; Torreira, Lemina; Lang, Sane, Yilmaz; Osimhen
Team News
The hosts will remain without Enes Buyuk due to his injury and Metehan Bataci because of his suspension for betting violations.
Liverpool (4-2-3-1)
Alisson; Szoboszlai, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike
Team News
Alexis Mac Allister is expected to start after Slot downplayed an injury scare from the Wolves game.
Florian Wirtz is back in the squad but may start on the bench, while Alexander Isak, Wataru Endo, and Conor Bradley remain the primary absentees for the visitors.