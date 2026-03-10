Super Eagles star Osimhen breaks all-time Nigerian record after Champions League heroics

Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen has set an all-time Champions League record for a Nigerian player

Victor Osimhen set a new Nigerian record in the UEFA Champions League after playing a decisive role in Galatasaray’s narrow victory over Liverpool.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Super Eagles striker provided a crucial assist in the 1–0 first-leg win, taking his tally to eight goal involvements in this season’s competition, the most ever by a Nigerian player in a single Champions League campaign.

Osimhen sets historic Nigerian Champions League mark

Osimhen’s assist against Liverpool took his Champions League tally this season to seven goals and one assist, giving him eight goal involvements in total.

The milestone places him ahead of several Nigerian greats who previously held the record with six goal contributions in a single campaign.

Advertisement

Advertisement

8 - Victor Osimhen has been involved in eight goals in the @ChampionsLeague this season (7G 1A), the most ever by a Nigerian player in a single UCL campaign.



🇳🇬 Most Goal Involvements (single season):



8 – Victor Osimhen (25/26)

6 – Ademola Lookman (24/25)

6 – Tijani Babangida… pic.twitter.com/r2Ti3HCGS8 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 10, 2026

Players such as Ademola Lookman (2024/25), Tijani Babangida (1996/97), Yakubu Aiyegbeni (2002/03) and John Utaka (2002/03) had all reached the six-goal involvement mark, but Osimhen has now surpassed them with his remarkable form in Europe this season.

The record highlights the striker’s growing influence on the continental stage, where he has consistently delivered decisive performances for Galatasaray. His ability to combine goals with assists has made him one of the standout performers in the competition.

Osimhen inspires Galatasaray victory

Osimhen once again proved his importance to Galatasaray during the Round of 16 first leg at RAMS Park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After Liverpool began the match aggressively in an attempt to silence the home crowd, the hosts struck in the seventh minute when Osimhen rose highest to meet a corner and cleverly headed the ball back across goal for Mario Lemina, who nodded past goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

The Nigerian forward later had opportunities to extend the lead, including a free header that drifted just wide and another effort that was eventually ruled out for offside. Despite Liverpool controlling large spells of possession, Galatasaray remained dangerous on the counterattack.