PSG vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips: A rematch of the Club World Cup final

Kolawole Babatunde
Kolawole Babatunde 23:07 - 10 March 2026
This Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash at the Parc des Princes is a highly anticipated rematch of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final.
Paris Saint-Germain, the current Champions League holders, enter this tie seeking revenge after being dismantled 3-0 by the Blues in that summer showpiece. 

While Luis Enrique’s side sits atop Ligue 1, their European form has been uncharacteristically shaky, requiring a tense playoff victory over Monaco to reach this stage.

Chelsea arrive in Paris with significant momentum under Liam Rosenior, having secured back-to-back domestic wins. 

The Blues finished the league phase strongly and will look to exploit a PSG defense that has conceded 10 goals in their last five matches across all competitions.

Selection

Market

Odds

Confidence

Primary Tip

Both Teams to Score (BTTS)

1.56

High

Value Bet

PSG to Win

2.00

Medium

Corner Tip

Over 9.5 Match Corners

1.94

High

*Odds are via SportyBet and correct at the time of posting

Both Teams to Score

Statistically, this is the banker for Wednesday night.

Chelsea has scored in every single Champions League game this season, while PSG has failed to keep a clean sheet in eight of their last 10 outings. 

The Parisians average 2.6 goals per match at home but remain defensively fragile, especially with uncertainty in goal. 

Given the world-class attacking talent on both sides, expect the net to bulge at both ends.

PSG to Win 

Despite their recent defensive lapses, PSG at the Parc des Princes remain a formidable force in Europe. 

They have found the net in 19 of their last 20 home Champions League fixtures and will be highly motivated to erase the memory of their Club World Cup defeat. 

With Ousmane Dembele returning to the starting lineup to join Kvaratskhelia, PSG’s high-volume shooting should eventually overwhelm a Chelsea side that has managed just one win in their last four European away trips.

Over 9.5 Match Corners

This fixture features two of the most proactive wide-attacking systems in Europe. PSG’s reliance on high-frequency crossing and elite dribblers naturally forces a high number of deflections and corners. 

Chelsea, under Rosenior, are similarly aggressive in transition through Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho. 

With both teams likely to push for a first-leg advantage, the statistical trend points toward a high corner count.

Predicted lineups

PSG (4-3-3)

Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Fernandez, Dembele, Doue, Barcola

Team News

The hosts are without Quentin Ndjantou, Senny Mayulu, and Fabian Ruiz, while Joao Neves is hoping to make the game. 

Chelsea (4-2-3-1)

Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Garnacho; Pedro

Team News

Rosenior rested Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, and Moises Caicedo during the midweek FA Cup tie to ensure fitness. 

However, Estevao and Jamie Gittens are significant doubts with hamstring issues, while Levi Colwill remains a long-term absentee.

