Age verification required
This article contains adult content that may be inappropriate for minors. Please confirm that you are 18 years or older to proceed.
Sensitive content ahead
This article contains images or details that some readers may find disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
PSG vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips: A rematch of the Club World Cup final
Paris Saint-Germain, the current Champions League holders, enter this tie seeking revenge after being dismantled 3-0 by the Blues in that summer showpiece.
While Luis Enrique’s side sits atop Ligue 1, their European form has been uncharacteristically shaky, requiring a tense playoff victory over Monaco to reach this stage.
Chelsea arrive in Paris with significant momentum under Liam Rosenior, having secured back-to-back domestic wins.
The Blues finished the league phase strongly and will look to exploit a PSG defense that has conceded 10 goals in their last five matches across all competitions.
Selection
Market
Odds
Confidence
Primary Tip
Both Teams to Score (BTTS)
1.56
High
Value Bet
PSG to Win
2.00
Medium
Corner Tip
Over 9.5 Match Corners
1.94
High
*Odds are via SportyBet and correct at the time of posting
Both Teams to Score
Statistically, this is the banker for Wednesday night.
Chelsea has scored in every single Champions League game this season, while PSG has failed to keep a clean sheet in eight of their last 10 outings.
The Parisians average 2.6 goals per match at home but remain defensively fragile, especially with uncertainty in goal.
Given the world-class attacking talent on both sides, expect the net to bulge at both ends.
PSG to Win
Despite their recent defensive lapses, PSG at the Parc des Princes remain a formidable force in Europe.
They have found the net in 19 of their last 20 home Champions League fixtures and will be highly motivated to erase the memory of their Club World Cup defeat.
With Ousmane Dembele returning to the starting lineup to join Kvaratskhelia, PSG’s high-volume shooting should eventually overwhelm a Chelsea side that has managed just one win in their last four European away trips.
Over 9.5 Match Corners
This fixture features two of the most proactive wide-attacking systems in Europe. PSG’s reliance on high-frequency crossing and elite dribblers naturally forces a high number of deflections and corners.
Chelsea, under Rosenior, are similarly aggressive in transition through Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho.
With both teams likely to push for a first-leg advantage, the statistical trend points toward a high corner count.
Predicted lineups
PSG (4-3-3)
Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, Fernandez, Dembele, Doue, Barcola
Team News
The hosts are without Quentin Ndjantou, Senny Mayulu, and Fabian Ruiz, while Joao Neves is hoping to make the game.
Chelsea (4-2-3-1)
Sanchez; Gusto, Chalobah, Fofana, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Garnacho; Pedro
Team News
Rosenior rested Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernandez, and Moises Caicedo during the midweek FA Cup tie to ensure fitness.
However, Estevao and Jamie Gittens are significant doubts with hamstring issues, while Levi Colwill remains a long-term absentee.