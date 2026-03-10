Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips: Gunners seek first-leg advantage in Germany

This Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash at the BayArena sees the "Invincibles" of two different eras collide.

Bayer Leverkusen (6th in Bundesliga) enter this tie in patchy domestic form, having recently dropped points in a 3-3 thriller against Freiburg.

After navigating a playoff round against Olympiacos, the German side is looking to recapture the home magic that defined their title-winning campaign last year.

Arsenal, meanwhile, arrive as the undisputed form team of the competition. Mikel Arteta’s side finished the league phase with a perfect 100% record, with eight wins from eight, and currently sit top of the Premier League.

Boasting the best offensive and defensive records in Europe this term, the Gunners are overwhelming favorites to take a positive result back to London.

Selection Market Odds Confidence Primary Tip Arsenal to Win 1.58 High Value Bet Arsenal to Win & Over 2.5 Goals 2.35 Medium Corner Tip Over 9.5 Match Corners 1.89 High

*Odds are via SportyBet and correct at the time of posting

Arsenal to Win

Arsenal’s European pedigree this season has been flawless. They have already dispatched heavyweights like Bayern Munich and Inter Milan on their way to a perfect league phase.

While Leverkusen are formidable at the BayArena, they have struggled for defensive consistency in 2026, keeping just one clean sheet in their last five outings.

With the Gunners bolstered by the return of William Saliba to training, their structural superiority should be enough to overcome a Leverkusen side that has regressed since their peak under Xabi Alonso.

Arsenal to Win & Over 2.5 Goals

Arteta’s men have scored two or more goals in eight of their last 11 away fixtures. Leverkusen’s recent 3-3 draw with Freiburg highlighted a glass chin in their defensive unit that Arsenal’s frontline is perfectly equipped to exploit.

Given that Leverkusen almost always finds the net at home, averaging 1.5 goals per match, this game has the ingredients of a 2-1 or 3-1 away victory, offering excellent value for those backing a high-scoring Arsenal win.

Over 9.5 Match Corners

Both teams employ high-pressing, wing-oriented systems that naturally lead to high corner counts.

Arsenal’s potency in set-piece means they actively play for corners, averaging 6.5 per game in the Champions League.

Leverkusen, under Kasper Hjulmand, remain very proactive in wide areas through the use of wing backs, and with both sides likely to attack with intensity from the first whistle, the over 9.5 line is a strong statistical play.

Predicted lineups

Bayer Leverkusen (3-4-2-1)

Blaswich; Tapsoba, Andrich, Quansah; Poku, Garcia, Fernandez, Grimaldo; Terrier, Maza; Kofane

Team News

Leverkusen are facing a significant injury list, with Patrik Schick, Nathan Tella, Loic Bade, Eliesse Ben Seghir, Lucas Vazquez and Arthur all ruled out.

Mark Flekken also remains sidelined, meaning Janis Blaswich will continue in goal.

Arsenal (4-3-3)

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Zubimendi, Eze; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

Team News

Arsenal received a triple boost as William Saliba, Leandro Trossard, and Riccardo Calafiori all returned to training on Tuesday.