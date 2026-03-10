Age verification required
Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips: Gunners seek first-leg advantage in Germany
Bayer Leverkusen (6th in Bundesliga) enter this tie in patchy domestic form, having recently dropped points in a 3-3 thriller against Freiburg.
After navigating a playoff round against Olympiacos, the German side is looking to recapture the home magic that defined their title-winning campaign last year.
Arsenal, meanwhile, arrive as the undisputed form team of the competition. Mikel Arteta’s side finished the league phase with a perfect 100% record, with eight wins from eight, and currently sit top of the Premier League.
Boasting the best offensive and defensive records in Europe this term, the Gunners are overwhelming favorites to take a positive result back to London.
Selection
Market
Odds
Confidence
Primary Tip
Arsenal to Win
1.58
High
Value Bet
Arsenal to Win & Over 2.5 Goals
2.35
Medium
Corner Tip
Over 9.5 Match Corners
1.89
High
*Odds are via SportyBet and correct at the time of posting
Arsenal to Win
Arsenal’s European pedigree this season has been flawless. They have already dispatched heavyweights like Bayern Munich and Inter Milan on their way to a perfect league phase.
While Leverkusen are formidable at the BayArena, they have struggled for defensive consistency in 2026, keeping just one clean sheet in their last five outings.
With the Gunners bolstered by the return of William Saliba to training, their structural superiority should be enough to overcome a Leverkusen side that has regressed since their peak under Xabi Alonso.
Arsenal to Win & Over 2.5 Goals
Arteta’s men have scored two or more goals in eight of their last 11 away fixtures. Leverkusen’s recent 3-3 draw with Freiburg highlighted a glass chin in their defensive unit that Arsenal’s frontline is perfectly equipped to exploit.
Given that Leverkusen almost always finds the net at home, averaging 1.5 goals per match, this game has the ingredients of a 2-1 or 3-1 away victory, offering excellent value for those backing a high-scoring Arsenal win.
Over 9.5 Match Corners
Both teams employ high-pressing, wing-oriented systems that naturally lead to high corner counts.
Arsenal’s potency in set-piece means they actively play for corners, averaging 6.5 per game in the Champions League.
Leverkusen, under Kasper Hjulmand, remain very proactive in wide areas through the use of wing backs, and with both sides likely to attack with intensity from the first whistle, the over 9.5 line is a strong statistical play.
Predicted lineups
Bayer Leverkusen (3-4-2-1)
Blaswich; Tapsoba, Andrich, Quansah; Poku, Garcia, Fernandez, Grimaldo; Terrier, Maza; Kofane
Team News
Leverkusen are facing a significant injury list, with Patrik Schick, Nathan Tella, Loic Bade, Eliesse Ben Seghir, Lucas Vazquez and Arthur all ruled out.
Mark Flekken also remains sidelined, meaning Janis Blaswich will continue in goal.
Arsenal (4-3-3)
Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Rice, Zubimendi, Eze; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard
Team News
Arsenal received a triple boost as William Saliba, Leandro Trossard, and Riccardo Calafiori all returned to training on Tuesday.
However, captain Martin Odegaard and Ben White remain absent and did not travel to Germany, while Mikel Merino remains a long-term absentee.