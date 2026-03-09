Man City vs Liverpool headlines tasty FA Cup quarter-final ties

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will host Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter final as Arsenal and Chelsea get favourable draws.

The FA Cup ties for the quarter-final have been drawn and the round promises tasty fixtures, chief of which is the all-Premier League clash between the north-western rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

Man City vs Liverpool

The marquee tie of the FA Cup quarter-finals sees Manchester City host reigning Premier League champions Liverpool at the Etihad.

Pep Guardiola's City advanced by dispatching Newcastle United 3-1 at St James' Park, while Arne Slot's Liverpool comfortably beat Wolves 3-1 at Molineux.

The tie is set to hold on the first weekend in April—on the 4th or 5th. Manchester City have the psychological edge in this tie, having already beaten Arne Slot’s side twice this season.

Southampton vs Arsenal

Premier League leaders Arsenal survived a major fifth-round scare, needing a second-half Eberechi Eze rocket to narrowly edge League One side Mansfield Town 2-1.

Mikel Arteta's quadruple-chasing Gunners will now travel to St Mary's to face Championship side Southampton. The Saints earned their quarter-final berth by pulling off an impressive 1-0 giant-killing over Premier League outfit Fulham.

Chelsea vs Port Vale

Chelsea endured a nervous watch in the fifth round, requiring extra time to finally defeat Wrexham 4-2 following late strikes from Alejandro Garnacho and João Pedro.

Liam Rosenior’s Blues are rewarded with a favourable home tie at Stamford Bridge against League One strugglers Port Vale.

As the lowest-ranked team remaining in the competition, Vale pulled off the shock of the weekend by stunning Sunderland 1-0.

🏆 The FA Cup quarter-final draw has been made!



Ties will be played on the weekend of 4-5 April 🍿 pic.twitter.com/LZd9o9fUQC — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) March 9, 2026

West Ham or Brentford vs Leeds United