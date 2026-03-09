Advertisement

Man City vs Liverpool headlines tasty FA Cup quarter-final ties

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 21:09 - 09 March 2026
Pep Guardiola's Manchester City will host Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter final as Arsenal and Chelsea get favourable draws.
Advertisement

The FA Cup ties for the quarter-final have been drawn and the round promises tasty fixtures, chief of which is the all-Premier League clash between the north-western rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

Advertisement

Man City vs Liverpool

The marquee tie of the FA Cup quarter-finals sees Manchester City host reigning Premier League champions Liverpool at the Etihad.

 Pep Guardiola's City advanced by dispatching Newcastle United 3-1 at St James' Park, while Arne Slot's Liverpool comfortably beat Wolves 3-1 at Molineux. 

Advertisement

The tie is set to hold on the first weekend in April—on the 4th or 5th. Manchester City have the psychological edge in this tie, having already beaten Arne Slot’s side twice this season.

Southampton vs Arsenal

Premier League leaders Arsenal survived a major fifth-round scare, needing a second-half Eberechi Eze rocket to narrowly edge League One side Mansfield Town 2-1. 

Mikel Arteta's quadruple-chasing Gunners will now travel to St Mary's to face Championship side Southampton. The Saints earned their quarter-final berth by pulling off an impressive 1-0 giant-killing over Premier League outfit Fulham.

Advertisement

Chelsea vs Port Vale

Chelsea endured a nervous watch in the fifth round, requiring extra time to finally defeat Wrexham 4-2 following late strikes from Alejandro Garnacho and João Pedro. 

Liam Rosenior’s Blues are rewarded with a favourable home tie at Stamford Bridge against League One strugglers Port Vale.

As the lowest-ranked team remaining in the competition, Vale pulled off the shock of the weekend by stunning Sunderland 1-0.

Advertisement

West Ham or Brentford vs Leeds United

Completing the draw, Daniel Farke’s Leeds United, who progressed by beating Norwich City, will play away against the winner of Monday night's all-Premier League clash between London rivals West Ham and Brentford.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Man United legend clears controversial comment
Premier League
09.03.2026
‘I messaged Michael’ - Man United legend clears controversial comment made about Carrick
Galatasaray manager begs UEFA to change yellow card rule
Football
09.03.2026
‘They need to change this’ - Galatasaray manager begs UEFA to change yellow card rule, due to Osimhen suspension risk
Man City vs Liverpool headlines tasty FA Cup quarter-final ties
Football
09.03.2026
Man City vs Liverpool headlines tasty FA Cup quarter-final ties
Mikel Arteta of Arsenal to face Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League
Match Previews
09.03.2026
Bayer Leverkusen vs Arsenal preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
Osimhen ahead of Mbappe, Harry Kane in Champions League prize
Football
09.03.2026
Osimhen ahead of Mbappe, Harry Kane in Champions League prize
Atalanta vs Bayern Munich preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head
Match Previews
09.03.2026
Atalanta vs Bayern Munich preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head