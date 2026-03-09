Age verification required
Man City vs Liverpool headlines tasty FA Cup quarter-final ties
The FA Cup ties for the quarter-final have been drawn and the round promises tasty fixtures, chief of which is the all-Premier League clash between the north-western rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.
Man City vs Liverpool
The marquee tie of the FA Cup quarter-finals sees Manchester City host reigning Premier League champions Liverpool at the Etihad.
Pep Guardiola's City advanced by dispatching Newcastle United 3-1 at St James' Park, while Arne Slot's Liverpool comfortably beat Wolves 3-1 at Molineux.
The tie is set to hold on the first weekend in April—on the 4th or 5th. Manchester City have the psychological edge in this tie, having already beaten Arne Slot’s side twice this season.
Southampton vs Arsenal
Premier League leaders Arsenal survived a major fifth-round scare, needing a second-half Eberechi Eze rocket to narrowly edge League One side Mansfield Town 2-1.
Mikel Arteta's quadruple-chasing Gunners will now travel to St Mary's to face Championship side Southampton. The Saints earned their quarter-final berth by pulling off an impressive 1-0 giant-killing over Premier League outfit Fulham.
Chelsea vs Port Vale
Chelsea endured a nervous watch in the fifth round, requiring extra time to finally defeat Wrexham 4-2 following late strikes from Alejandro Garnacho and João Pedro.
Liam Rosenior’s Blues are rewarded with a favourable home tie at Stamford Bridge against League One strugglers Port Vale.
As the lowest-ranked team remaining in the competition, Vale pulled off the shock of the weekend by stunning Sunderland 1-0.
🏆 The FA Cup quarter-final draw has been made!— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) March 9, 2026
Ties will be played on the weekend of 4-5 April 🍿 pic.twitter.com/LZd9o9fUQC
West Ham or Brentford vs Leeds United
Completing the draw, Daniel Farke’s Leeds United, who progressed by beating Norwich City, will play away against the winner of Monday night's all-Premier League clash between London rivals West Ham and Brentford.