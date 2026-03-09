‘They need to change this’ - Galatasaray manager begs UEFA to change yellow card rule, due to Osimhen suspension risk

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has urged UEFA to reconsider the long-standing yellow card suspension rule, highlighting the risk it poses to key players like Victor Osimhen ahead of a crucial Champions League match against Liverpool.

Osimhen is on a disciplinary knife-edge going into Tuesday's game against Liverpool at RAMS Park.

The Nigerian international has already accumulated two yellow cards in this season's competition, picking up bookings against Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

Under current UEFA regulations, a third yellow card would trigger an automatic one-match suspension, forcing him to miss the return fixture at Anfield.

Losing Osimhen, who is Galatasaray's all-time leading foreign goalscorer in the Champions League, would be a significant setback for the Turkish side's attacking ambitions.

Buruk argues the expanded format

The Galatasaray coach contends that the rule is outdated and fails to account for the Champions League's new, expanded format.

He noted that the regulation was established when teams played fewer matches, just six in the old group stage before the knockout rounds.

Okan Buruk, Galatasaray manager || Imago

With the current league phase now consisting of eight games, plus an additional knockout play-off round, Buruk believes an adjustment is necessary.

"There could have been a reduction regarding yellow cards for 10 matches," Buruk stated during a pre-match press conference.

"As it stands, yellow cards will be wiped clean in the semi-finals. UEFA absolutely needs to change this after the number of matches increases."

Osimhen celebrates for Galatasaray || Imago

The manager expressed his concern over the number of players at risk. "Seven of our players are on the verge of suspension," he said.

"The most difficult part for us is that four of our most frequently playing players in defence, our goalkeeper, and two attackers are on the verge. While playing this match in the best way possible, we will also do our best to avoid getting cards unnecessarily."