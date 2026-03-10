Eric Chelle marches on: NFF gives an update on Super Eagles coach's future

Chelle’s future has been the subject of debate after it was reported that he has taken a job in Morocco.

Eric Chelle is set to continue in his role as Super Eagles head coach, despite fake reports linking him with a move to Morocco.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chelle to stay as Nigeria's boss despite Morocco links

According to reports that emanate from the Moroccan media on Monday (Le7TV) via Scorenigeria, Chelle is close to signing a deal with Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca.

However, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has now come out to debunk those reports, saying Chelle will continue in his job as the Super Eagles coach.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eric Chelle will continue as Nigeria's coach

This was revealed by the team’s media officer in a statement released to members of the press on Tuesday morning.

The statement, in response to the story published on Scorenigeria, read: Good day friends and colleagues. Kindly ignore this story. It is fake news

This new update ends the speculation surrounding Chelle’s position as the Super Eagles' head coach. Chelle’s future has been up in the air ever since he led Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The former Mali coach was linked with a move to Olympique Marseille after the tournament, while he also attracted interest from Tunisia and Angola.

Chelle and NFF to resolve issues

However, despite the statement, Chelle and the NFF still have issues to iron out after the 48-year-old tactician set new terms and conditions for the governing body.

Chelle and the NFF will meet to discuss new terms

It remains to be seen if the NFF will agree to the new terms set by the ex-Mali coach, but it is expected that he will lead the team’s engagements this month.

Advertisement

Advertisement