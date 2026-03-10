Age verification required
Eric Chelle marches on: NFF gives an update on Super Eagles coach's future
Eric Chelle is set to continue in his role as Super Eagles head coach, despite fake reports linking him with a move to Morocco.
Chelle to stay as Nigeria's boss despite Morocco links
According to reports that emanate from the Moroccan media on Monday (Le7TV) via Scorenigeria, Chelle is close to signing a deal with Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca.
However, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has now come out to debunk those reports, saying Chelle will continue in his job as the Super Eagles coach.
This was revealed by the team’s media officer in a statement released to members of the press on Tuesday morning.
The statement, in response to the story published on Scorenigeria, read: Good day friends and colleagues. Kindly ignore this story. It is fake news
This new update ends the speculation surrounding Chelle’s position as the Super Eagles' head coach. Chelle’s future has been up in the air ever since he led Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.
The former Mali coach was linked with a move to Olympique Marseille after the tournament, while he also attracted interest from Tunisia and Angola.
Chelle and NFF to resolve issues
However, despite the statement, Chelle and the NFF still have issues to iron out after the 48-year-old tactician set new terms and conditions for the governing body.
It remains to be seen if the NFF will agree to the new terms set by the ex-Mali coach, but it is expected that he will lead the team’s engagements this month.
Chelle is expected to manage the Super Eagles’ games against Jordan and Iran this month, although the latter might be cancelled due to the war in the Middle East.