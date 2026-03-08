Newcastle vs Barcelona preview, prediction, team news and head-to-head

Champions League knockout amateurs meet Champions League knockout aficionados on Tuesday evening, as Barcelona continue their bid to go at least one better than their 2024-25 run to the semi-finals, where Inter Milan broke Blaugrana hearts.

Newcastle vs Barcelona betting tips

Both teams to score

Over 2.5 goals

Barcelona to win

Newcastle vs Barcelona preview

For the second time in six months, St James' Park hosts royalty as Newcastle welcome Barcelona to their headquarters for Tuesday's Champions League round of 16 first leg.

It’s been four years and change since Newcastle’s lucrative Saudi-backed takeover, but to say results both on and off the pitch have been mixed would be an understatement. However, one undeniable truth exists, and it’s that Eddie Howe's Magpies have finally broken new ground on the biggest continental stage of all.

A 12th-placed league-phase finish might be far from remarkable, but it was enough to see Newcastle reach the knockout rounds of the Champions League for the first time in their history. The Magpies have put in some of their own very good performances this season but they have undermined that with high levels of incompetence on occasion.

Domestic chaos continues to reign supreme for Newcastle, who have suffered a crushing 3-2 Premier League home loss to Everton, defeated Manchester United 2-1 with 10 men and most recently losing 3-1 to Manchester City in the FA Cup over the past couple of weeks.

Barcelona’s league-phase campaign was as frenetic as could be expected, as their eight games saw the joint-highest number of overall goals with 36, level with Borussia Dortmund. 22 at the correct end and 14 shipped.

No team in the top 13 let in more goals than the La Liga champions, whose high line was especially hopeless at Stamford Bridge. However, Flick and co have done a sterling job of shoring up the Blaugrana defence in recent times.

The Blaugrana have secured back-to-back wins in their last four matches and will be looking to continue their winning run. Despite being away from home, Barcelona will be fully confident due to their current run.

Lamine Yamal x Raphinha of Barcelona | Image credits: Imago

The Hansi Flick-led side have already defeated the Magpies once this season. They will be looking to do so once again.

Newcastle vs Barcelona head-to-head

Flick's crop have now earned four straight triumphs in all tournaments - although their 3-0 Copa del Rey beating of Atletico Madrid was in vain owing to their 4-0 first-leg embarrassment - and history is unsurprisingly on the visitors' side.

Barcelona have emerged victorious in each of their last five Champions League last-16 ties against English clubs, and Flick oversaw a 2-1 triumph at St James' Park in September's league-phase clash, thanks to a delightful double from Manchester United loanee Marcus Rashford.

Newcastle vs Barcelona team news

Nick Woltemade and Sandro Tonali overcame illness and a thigh injury respectively to start the loss to Man City on Saturday night. Howe will also welcome Jacob Ramsey back from a domestic suspension for Tuesday's clash.

Tino Livramento is also raring to go, having returned from a thigh issue of his own in the FA Cup defeat, but Emil Krafth (knee), Lewis Miley (thigh), Fabian Schar (ankle) and indispensable midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (thigh) will all miss the visit of Barcelona.

Only a second-half substitute on Saturday evening, four-goal Qarabag hero Anthony Gordon – already Newcastle's record goalscorer in a single Champions League campaign – should be among a few names restored to the XI from the Newcastle manager.

Anthony Gordon of Newcastle scores | Image credits: Imago

On Barcelona's end, Marc Bernal sparked concern when he was withdrawn at half time against Athletic, but the midfielder was only suffering from stomach problems and may have recovered in time for Tuesday.

However, the visitors are guaranteed to be missing Alejandro Balde (hamstring), Gavi (knee), Frenkie de Jong (hamstring), Jules Kounde (hamstring) and Andreas Christensen (ACL) for this week's showdown, and none should return in time for the second leg either.

Now boasting a sensational 34 goal involvements from 36 games in 2025-26 - 19 of his own and 15 assists - Yamal is about to set yet another record, as he prepares to become the youngest player to reach 30 appearances in the Champions League proper.

Lamine Yamal of Barcelona | Image credits: Imago

Newcastle vs Barcelona possible starting lineup

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Willock, Tonali, Joelinton; Barnes, Wissa, Gordon

Barcelona: J. Garcia; E. Garcia, Cubarsi, Martin, Cancelo; Pedri, Casado; Yamal, Lopez, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Newcastle vs Barcelona prediction

For all of Barcelona's diligent defensive work in recent weeks, the Blaugrana have gone 11 games without a clean sheet in the Champions League. That streak is sure to become 12 at St James' Park.

Flick's ferocious attack can still fight fire with fire to claim a first-leg advantage, though, albeit surely only a slender one due to a number of key absences. Newcastle will keep the tie alive before trekking to Camp Nou.