Lamine Yamal edges closer to Barcelona record after Bilbao heroics

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:06 - 08 March 2026
Lamine Yamal of Barcelona | Image credits: Imago - Photo: IMAGO
Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal is edging closer to breaking yet another Blaugrana record
Lamine Yamal continued his remarkable rise at FC Barcelona after scoring the decisive goal in a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Athletic Club.

The teenager’s moment of brilliance not only secured three vital points in LaLiga but also moved him closer to a notable scoring record for Spanish players in the club’s modern history.

Yamal magic settles tense San Mamés contest

Barcelona endured a difficult evening at San Mamés, where Athletic Club created the better opportunities during a scrappy first half.

Goalkeeper Joan García produced a string of excellent saves to keep the visitors level as the hosts piled on pressure in front of a packed home crowd.

With the match finely balanced after the break, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick introduced attacking reinforcements including Raphinha, Pedri and Robert Lewandowski.

The breakthrough came in the 68th minute when Pedri released Yamal inside the penalty area from the right channel. The 18-year-old produced a superb curling effort with his left foot into the top corner, silencing the home crowd and sealing a crucial win for the Catalan side.

The victory moved Barcelona to 67 points after 27 games, four ahead of rivals Real Madrid C.F., while Athletic remain ninth on 35 points.

Yamal closing in on historic Barcelona mark

Yamal’s strike took his LaLiga tally for the season to 14 goals, putting him within touching distance of a rare Barcelona record.

In the 21st century, only two Spanish players have scored more league goals in a single campaign for the club, David Villa with 18 in 2010/11 and Pedro Rodríguez with 15 in 2013/14.

With several matches still remaining, Yamal now has a realistic chance of surpassing Pedro’s mark and possibly challenging Villa’s total.

The win also came as an important response after Barcelona’s recent Spanish Cup semi-final elimination against Atlético Madrid, as Flick’s side now shift focus to their upcoming UEFA Champions League clash against Newcastle United F.C..

