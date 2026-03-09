‘I always played in different positions’ - Awoniyi reveals how he moved from being a defender to a striker

Nottingham Forest and Nigeria international Taiwo Awoniyi has disclosed that his footballing ambitions originally lay in defence, with the striker revealing he once dreamed of being a centre-back.

This season has been challenging for the Super Eagles star, who has struggled with form and consistent playing time at Forest due to injuries. He has featured in just 10 league matches.

His limited club action also impacted his international career, leading to his omission from Nigeria's squad for the recent Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Awoniyi now aims to regain his top form and secure more opportunities, hoping to re-establish himself as a key player for both his club and country.

Awoniyi speaks on how his career started

Reflecting on his formative years in the sport, the Super Eagles forward explained that he was a versatile player who moved through several positions before finding his home in attack.

"When I was younger, I always played in different positions. I started in defence before moving into midfield and eventually to striker," Awoniyi told Nottingham Forest's official website.

The pivotal moment in his career path came during a trial match, where a shortage of players forced him into an attacking role.

Awoniyi in action for Nottingham Forest || imago

"Once, when I went to a trial, we were short of a player so I had to play as a 10 and a striker as well," he recounted. "I scored goals then as well, so since then I always wanted to be a centre-forward."

Despite his success up front, Awoniyi admitted he had a fondness for playing at the back in his youth. "Before being a forward, I wanted to be a centre-back.

“I always enjoyed playing there with my friends, but further down the line I wanted to be a forward and I’ve played there ever since," he added.

His adaptability was even noted by a former coach, who once called upon him to fill a defensive gap during a trial. "One of my coaches told me, ‘I know you’re a forward but I think you’re smart enough to play anywhere,’" Awoniyi shared.

"On that day we were short of a defender so he asked me to play as a centre-back and I did OK. After that, I always thought that if I couldn’t be a forward, I would be a defender."

