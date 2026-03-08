Sevilla vs Rayo Vallecano: Akor Adams ends goal drought but Los Nervionenses draw again

Super Eagles forward Akor Adams scored for the first time in seven matches as Rayo Vallecano held Sevilla to draw.

Super Eagles striker Akor Adams netted an early opener, but Sevilla were ultimately forced to settle for a gritty 1-1 draw against Rayo Vallecano at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

Both sides entered the contest deadlocked on 30 points, with the hosts looking to build on their recent derby draw against Real Betis, while the visitors aimed to capitalise on the momentum of a 3-0 midweek victory over Real Oviedo.

Key Match Details

The tension of the occasion was evident from the opening whistle, as Sevilla captain Nemanja Gudelj found his name in the referee's notebook with a yellow card in just the 2nd minute.

Despite the early disciplinary setback, the hosts dominated the early exchanges and went in front inside 13 minutes through their Nigerian talisman.

Veteran full-back César Azpilicueta surged forward and delivered a pinpoint assist to Akor Adams, who confidently finished past goalkeeper Augusto Batalla to put Sevilla 1-0 up. The goal brought an end to a worrying drought for the former Montpellier man, who failed to score in his last six matches for Los Nervionenses.

Rayo Vallecano struggled to break through a well-organised home defence for the remainder of the first half, with Isi Palazón flashing a header wide just before the interval as the hosts carried their slender advantage into the break.

Emerging for the second half with renewed attacking intent, the visitors needed just five minutes to silence the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán crowd. In the 50th minute, Fran Pérez cleverly teed up Alfonso Espino outside the penalty area, and the full-back unleashed a spectacular left-footed strike into the top right corner to level the scoreline at 1-1.

The momentum visibly shifted, forcing a flurry of tactical and forced adjustments; Azpilicueta was withdrawn due to injury in the 59th minute and replaced by José Ángel Carmona, while Rayo introduced Ilias Akhomach for Jorge de Frutos to inject fresh legs.

The game ebbed and flowed before, but the Andalusians were lacking a creative edge. To remedy that, Mathias Almeyda turned to his bench in the 68th minute, bringing on Super Eagles winger Chidera Ejuke for Alexis Sánchez and replacing goalscorer Adams with Joan Jordán.

Despite Ejuke's lively introduction on the left flank and late pressure from the hosts, a resilient Rayo Vallecano defensive unit successfully absorbed the attacks through four minutes of stoppage time to grind out a point.