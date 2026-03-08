Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips: Spanish side look to pile pressure on Spurs

This Champions League Round of 16 first-leg tie at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano pits a resurgent Atletico Madrid against a Tottenham Hotspur side in the midst of a domestic crisis.

Atletico, who progressed via a 7-4 aggregate playoff win over Club Brugge, have found their scoring boots lately, netting at least three goals in each of their last four home games.

Diego Simeone’s men are looking to capitalize on their formidable home form to take a commanding lead to London.

Tottenham, now under interim manager Igor Tudor, arrive in Madrid on the back of three straight defeats, including a 3-1 loss to Crystal Palace that has sparked genuine relegation fears.

While Spurs excelled in the league phase to finish in the top eight, their current injury list and lack of confidence make this a daunting trip to the Spanish capital.

Selection Market Odds Confidence Primary Tip Atletico Madrid to Win 1.58 High Value Bet Atletico Madrid to Win & Over 2.5 goals 2.20 Medium Corner Tip Atletico Over 5.5 Corners 1.70 High

*Odds are via SportyBet and correct at the time of posting

Atletico Madrid to Win

The disparity in momentum between these two sides is vast. Atletico have won four consecutive matches at the Metropolitano, scoring 15 goals in that period.

Tottenham, by contrast, are reeling from a shocking slide in form under Igor Tudor, and the home side should have too much intensity for a fragile Spurs outfit.

Atletico Madrid to Win & Over 2.5 Goals

While Simeone is traditionally known for defensive solidity, the 2026 version of Atletico is a different beast.

They ended the league phase with the worst defensive record of the top 16 teams (15 goals conceded) but have compensated with elite firepower.

Given that Spurs have seen Over 2.5 goals land in their last three matches despite losing them all, we expect Atletico to find the net multiple times while potentially leaving the door open for a Tottenham consolation.

Atletico Over 5.5 Corners

This line looks particularly safe given the tactical setups. Atletico’s wide play consistently generates high corner counts, averaging over 6.0 per game in the UCL.

In a game where Atletico are expected to dominate territory, a total of six corners is well within the seasonal average for the home side.

Predicted lineups

Atletico Madrid (4-4-2)

Oblak; Llorente, Gimenez, Hancko, Ruggeri; Simeone, Cardoso, Koke, Lookman; Alvarez, Sorloth

Team News

Rodrigo Mendoza is the only confirmed absentee with an ankle sprain.

Tottenham (3-4-3)

Vicario; Paulinha, Danso, Van de Ven; Porro, Sarr, Gallagher, Gray; Muani, Simons; Solanke

Team News

Spurs are in a dire situation with injuries. James Maddison, Dejan Kulusevski, Destiny Udogie, and Mohammed Kudus are all ruled out.

