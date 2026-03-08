Age verification required
Australian GP Results: George Russell leads Mercedes to one-two victory in Melbourne
Formula 1’s bold new technical era is officially underway with a silver car crossing the line first.
George Russell converted pole to victory on Sunday, March 8, claiming a historic victory at the 2026 Australian Grand Prix, leading home teenage sensation Kimi Antonelli to secure a perfect 1-2 finish for Mercedes-AMG.
GEORGE RUSSELL WINS IN MELBOURNE! 🏆👏— Formula 1 (@F1) March 8, 2026
An incredibly strong drive from the Mercedes driver to lead home a 1-2 for the team 🤩#F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/8rHtSsFREe
While the Albert Park circuit was bathed in autumn sunshine, the race was a chaotic introduction to the new 2026 power units and active aerodynamics.
How it happened
The race turned on Lap 14 when Isack Hadjar’s Red Bull ground to a halt at Turn 11, triggering a Virtual Safety Car (VSC).
While Ferrari's front-row starters Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton opted to stay out to maintain track position, Mercedes rolled the dice, double-stacking Russell and Antonelli for fresh hard-compound tires. The gamble paid dividends.
Russell gets back into the lead! ⏩💨— Formula 1 (@F1) March 8, 2026
Could this be the move which decides the race for the Mercedes driver? 🧐#F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/sBvZkbysGe
As the Ferraris struggled with tire degradation in the latter half of the race, Russell and Antonelli used their fresh rubber to carve through the field. Russell seized the lead from Leclerc on Lap 38 with a daring move into the high-speed Turn 9 chicane, never looking back.
Despite the result, technical data suggests Ferrari may have the most competitive car for the 2026 season. Analysis showed the Italian outfit had the highest minimum corner speeds, carrying roughly 12 km/h more than Mercedes through medium-speed turns.
Lando Norris finished 5th in the 2026 Australian Grand Prix, over 50 seconds behind race winner Russell. Despite entering as the reigning World Champion, Norris struggled with the McLaren MCL40's pace relative to the front-running Mercedes and Ferrari cars.
Meanwhile, four-time champion Max Verstappen finished 6th on Sunday, executing a strong recovery drive at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit after a disastrous start to the weekend.
14 positions gained 📈— Formula 1 (@F1) March 8, 2026
An impressive comeback drive from Max Verstappen in Australia 👏#F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/QibMYh9YtN
Verstappen’s weekend began with a shock Q1 exit after he crashed during his first flying lap on Saturday. He was forced to start the race from 20th (the back of the grid). Despite the poor starting position, Verstappen showcased his characteristic racecraft to climb through the field. Although he moved forward, the Red Bull appeared to lack the outright pace of the Mercedes and Ferrari under the new 2026 regulations, finishing over 54 seconds behind race winner George Russell.
Mighty Max 🦁— Formula 1 (@F1) March 8, 2026
The @salesforce Driver of the Day in Australia goes to Max Verstappen 💪#F1 #F1DriverOfTheDay #AusGP pic.twitter.com/vpFgKAumwv
The day was a mix of triumph and heartbreak for the grid’s newest faces. 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli justified the hype with a poised drive to P2 in his debut race.
Further down the order, Arvid Lindblad (Racing Bulls) and Gabriel Bortoleto (Audi) both secured points on their debuts, with Bortoleto scoring Audi’s first-ever championship points.
However, the local crowd was left silenced before the lights even went out. Oscar Piastri, Australia's great hope, lost control of his McLaren on the damp grass during the reconnaissance lap, hitting the wall and ending his race before it began.
Oscar Piastri has crashed and is OUT of the Australian Grand Prix before it begins 😮#F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/5prGby7dNC— Formula 1 (@F1) March 8, 2026
Absolute dejection for Oscar Piastri and the home fans 💔🤯#F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/TcdXCJl2sV— Formula 1 (@F1) March 8, 2026
OSCAR PIASTRI HAS CRASHED!! 😱— Formula 1 (@F1) March 8, 2026
He is OUT of the Australian Grand Prix on the way to the grid! The driver is out of the car and ok #F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/JeBkQeRwBk
George Russell reacts to Australian GP win
As he crossed the finish line, Russell's initial celebration was directed toward the new W17 and its power unit. "Very nice, very nice. I like this car, I like this engine!", the 28-year-old driver said.
📻 "Very nice! Very nice! I like this car..." 🗣️— Formula 1 (@F1) March 8, 2026
There's only one George Russell! 😅#F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/fToQCAA6bD
Russell also highlighted the difficult start and the strategic nature of the new 2026 regulations. "Feeling incredible. It was a hell of a fight at the beginning... I got on the grid, I saw my battery level, I had nothing in the tank, made a bad start, and then obviously had some really tight battles with Charles."
During the official press conference, Russell remained grounded about leading the World Championship for the first time: "It just feels like another race win, to be honest. I mean, we're race one into a very long season... if we want to do that [fight for the title], we still need to raise our game because there were a lot of areas today that we underachieved."
That championship leader feeling 👏✨#F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/CKk0tn1peL— Formula 1 (@F1) March 8, 2026
When asked about reigning champion Lando Norris calling the new cars "the worst" to drive, Russell dismissed the comments as "selfish," suggesting Norris wouldn't be complaining if he were winning.
2026 Australian GP Full Race Results
The Top 🔟 is IN! 👊— Formula 1 (@F1) March 8, 2026
These are your points finishers in Australia 👇#F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/nFQBjQBu0s
1. George Russell - Mercedes
2. Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes
3. Charles Leclerc - Ferrari
4. Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari
5. Lando Norris - McLaren
6. Max Verstappen - Red Bull
7. Oliver Bearman - Haas
8. Arvid Lindblad -Racing Bulls
9. Gabriel Bortoleto - Audi
10. Pierre Gasly - Alpine
11. Esteban Ocon - Haas
12. Alex Albon - Williams
13. Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls
14. Franco Colapinto - Alpine
15. Carlos Sainz Jr. - Williams
16. Sergio Pérez - Cadillac
17. Lance Stroll - Aston Martin
DNF: Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin (Retired)
DNF: Valtteri Bottas - Cadillac (Retired)
DNF: Isack Hadjar - Red Bull (Retired)
DNS: Oscar Piastri - McLaren Technical/Crash
DNS: Nico Hülkenberg - Audi Technical