Advertisement

He lacks confidence — Hansi Flick gives honest assessment on struggling Barcelona star

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:40 - 07 March 2026
Barcelona's head coach Hansi Flick discussed Ferran Torres's struggles in front of goal.
Advertisement

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick spoke honestly about Ferran Torres’s form, admitting that the 27-year-old striker was struggling and adding that he will attempt to help him. 

Advertisement

The former Valencia forward has been trusted by Flick this season. He has started 19 league games this season, nine more than Robert Lewandowski, effectively making him Barcelona's first-choice centre-forward. 

While he had a bright start to the season, a continuation of the reliable production rate he had last term, he has struggled in front of goal lately, managing two goals in the last 12 matches and none in the past eight. 

What Flick said 

Advertisement

Ferran's struggles have largely been down to his profligacy in front of goal. He has missed 19 big chances already in LALIGA. Speaking after the victory against Athletic Club, another match in which Ferran struggled in front of goal, Click said that the Spaniard was lacking confidence and luck. 

"Ferran? He lacks confidence right now, but we are working on it,” he said, per Goal. “It’s important to try everything in matches; he’s in a good dynamic, he’s fast, and right now he’s just having a bit of bad luck, but if I can help him, I will.”

Meanwhile, Barcelona secured the victory thanks to the introduction of Pedri in the second-half which helped them gain more control, and an incredible goal from Yamal. 

Ferran Torres of Barcelona | Imago

"Of course Pedri changes games; we saw it again today. I am proud of them... this special atmosphere in the team – how they stand together, the environment, everything is fantastic,” Flick said of Pedri. 

Advertisement

"He didn't have his best game, but his goal decided it. When he has space, opportunities... he trains a lot. It's good that he can solve the game in a situation,” he said about Yamal's performance. 

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Australian GP: George Russell hits back at 'selfish' Lando Norris criticism of new F1 rules
Motorsports
08.03.2026
Australian GP: George Russell hits back at 'selfish' Lando Norris criticism of new F1 rules
Australian GP Results: George Russell leads Mercedes to one-two victory in Melbourne
Motorsports
08.03.2026
Australian GP Results: George Russell leads Mercedes to one-two victory in Melbourne
DC United vs Inter Miami: Messi scores 899th career goal to secure victory for Herons
Football
08.03.2026
DC United vs Inter Miami: Messi scores 899th career goal to secure victory for Herons
He lacks confidence — Hansi Flick gives honest assessment on struggling Barcelona star
Football
07.03.2026
He lacks confidence — Hansi Flick gives honest assessment on struggling Barcelona star
Athletic Club vs Barcelona: Yamal wonder strike sends Barcelona four points clear of Real Madrid
Football
07.03.2026
Athletic Club vs Barcelona: Yamal wonder strike sends Barcelona four points clear of Real Madrid
Citizens cruise to FA Cup quarter-final
Football
07.03.2026
Newcastle vs Man City - Citizens cruise to FA Cup quarter-final after trampling on Magpies for the third time this season