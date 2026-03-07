He lacks confidence — Hansi Flick gives honest assessment on struggling Barcelona star

Barcelona's head coach Hansi Flick discussed Ferran Torres's struggles in front of goal.

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick spoke honestly about Ferran Torres’s form, admitting that the 27-year-old striker was struggling and adding that he will attempt to help him.

The former Valencia forward has been trusted by Flick this season. He has started 19 league games this season, nine more than Robert Lewandowski, effectively making him Barcelona's first-choice centre-forward.

While he had a bright start to the season, a continuation of the reliable production rate he had last term, he has struggled in front of goal lately, managing two goals in the last 12 matches and none in the past eight.

What Flick said

Ferran's struggles have largely been down to his profligacy in front of goal. He has missed 19 big chances already in LALIGA. Speaking after the victory against Athletic Club, another match in which Ferran struggled in front of goal, Click said that the Spaniard was lacking confidence and luck.

"Ferran? He lacks confidence right now, but we are working on it,” he said, per Goal. “It’s important to try everything in matches; he’s in a good dynamic, he’s fast, and right now he’s just having a bit of bad luck, but if I can help him, I will.”

Meanwhile, Barcelona secured the victory thanks to the introduction of Pedri in the second-half which helped them gain more control, and an incredible goal from Yamal.

Ferran Torres of Barcelona | Imago

"Of course Pedri changes games; we saw it again today. I am proud of them... this special atmosphere in the team – how they stand together, the environment, everything is fantastic,” Flick said of Pedri.

